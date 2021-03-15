ARTnews in Brief: Garrett Bradley’s ‘Time’ Nominated for Academy Award—and More from March 15, 2021

Monday, March 15

Garrett Bradley’s Time Nominated for Academy Award

Time, a critically acclaimed documentary by artist Garrett Bradley, has been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. Bradley, who recently joined Lisson Gallery, is currently the subject of a solo show at the Museum of Modern Art co-organized with the Studio Museum in Harlem. Time focuses on Fox Rich, an abolitionist activist, and her attempts to get her husband out of prison; Bradley won the directing award for it at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

Longtime Director of Kimbell Art Museum’s Conservation Department to Leave

Claire M. Barry will step down as director of the conservation department of Fort Worth’s Kimbell Art Museum at the end of this month. Barry will continue to collaborate with the museum on a consultative basis before transitioning to the position of director of conservation emerita on April 1. Barry helmed the Kimbell’s conservation team for over 30 years, launching an initiative that saw a collaboration between the Kimbell and the Amon Carter Museum of American Art during that time.

San Diego Art Institute and Lux Art Institute to Merge

The San Diego Art Institute in Balboa Park, California, and the Lux Art Institute in Encinitas, California, have revealed that they will merge to form the Institute of Contemporary Art, San Diego. Opening in September, the museum will span both institutions’ campuses and it will be helmed by Lux Art Institute director Andrew Utt. According to a report by the San Diego Union-Tribune, the ICA San Diego will have an annual budget of $1.6 million.

König Galerie Now Represents Mona Ardeleanu

Artist Mona Ardeleanu has joined König Galerie in Berlin, where she will open a solo exhibition on April 29. Ardeleanu is known for her painted fabric works that take on illusionistic, sculptural forms. The announcement follows news that the dealer Johann König will inaugurate a new space in Seoul this spring.