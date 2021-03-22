ARTnews in Brief: Leah Dickerman Named Director of Research Programs at MoMA—and More from March 22, 2021

Monday, March 22

Leah Dickerman Named Director of Research Programs at MoMA

The Museum of Modern Art in New York has appointed Leah Dickerman as its director of research programs, a position that will see her reenvision the institution’s “Studies in Modern Art” books series and oversee partnerships with several universities. Dickerman was previously MoMA’s director of editorial and content strategy, as well as the co-lead of its creative team. In a statement, Dickerson described her post as “a new role that builds on MoMA’s core commitment to research for an innovative age of knowledge production and sharing is an extraordinary opportunity.”

Franklin Sirmans Joins Artists’ Legacy Foundation Board

The Oakland, California–based nonprofit Artists’ Legacy Foundation has appointed Franklin Sirmans, director of the Pérez Art Museum Miami, to its board of directors. The organization was founded in 2000 by artists Squeak Carnwath and Viola Frey and community advocate Gary Knecht to support artists through grants and by managing their estates after their deaths. Each year, the foundation gives a $25,000 grant to a painter or sculptor; past awardees have included Howardena Pindell, Jim Nutt, Suzan Frecon, and John Outterbridge.

Hales Gallery Now Represents Anthony Cudahy

Hales Gallery, which maintains spaces in New York and London, has added Anthony Cudahy to its roster. Cudahy, who has previously exhibited work at 1969 Gallery in New York, Farewell Books Austin, and other venues, is known for his figurative paintings, many of which are informed by queer histories. The artist will open a solo exhibition with the gallery in New York in September.