ARTnews in Brief: Roberts Projects Now Represents Dominic Chambers—and More from March 29, 2021

Monday, March 29

Roberts Projects Adds Dominic Chambers

Roberts Projects in Los Angeles now represents Dominic Chambers. In his practice, Chambers explores the lived Black experience through figurative paintings which depict fleeting moments of leisure, contemplation, and camaraderie. Chambers has exhibited at institutions including Luce Gallery in Turin, the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, and the August Wilson African American Cultural Center in Pittsburgh. He will present a solo exhibition at the gallery in 2022.

Rainin Fellowship Names Inaugural Recipients

The Oakland-based Kenneth Rainin Foundation has announced the inaugural recipients of the Rainin Fellowship, which is administered by United States Artists and supports artists in the Bay Area. The four fellows for 2021, who each get an unrestricted $100,000 grant, are choreographer and performance maker Amara Tabor-Smith; actor, director, playwright, and educator Margo Hall; the People’s Kitchen Collective, an artistic and activist project focusing on food-centered political education; and director Rodrigo Reyes.

Daata Fair Reveals Details for Third Edition

Daata Fair, an online event showcasing video and digital art, has announced the exhibitors for its third edition, which will run from April 20 through May 9. The participating galleries are Alexander Levy (Berlin), Capsule Shanghai (Shanghai), Cristin Tierney (New York), DREI (Cologne), Esther Schipper (Berlin), Madeln Gallery (Shanghai), Madragoa (Lisbon), Pilar Corrias (London), and von ammon co (Washington D.C.). The presentations will be accompanied by a panel talk with collector Julia Stoschek; Jason Foumberg, the curator of digital art at the Thoma Foundation; Zoé Whitley, director of Chisenhale Gallery in London; and Arja Miller, chief curator of the Espoo Museum of Modern Art in Finland.

Curator Lawrence W. Nichols To Retire from Toledo Museum of Art

Lawrence W. Nichols, who has served as senior curator of European and American painting and sculpture before 1900 at the Toledo Museum of Art in Ohio for nearly 30 years, has announced that he will retire from his post. Nichols, whose curatorial credits include “One Each: Still Lifes by Pissarro, Cézanne, Manet and Friends” (2020), “Frans Hals Portraits, A Family Reunion” (2018), and “Manet: Portraying Life” (2012), among many other exhibitions, has been named as the institution’s first curator emeritus.

Suzanne Weaver Will Depart San Antonio Museum of Art

Suzanne Weaver, who has served as interim chief curator and curator of modern and contemporary art at the San Antonio Museum of Art in Texas, will retire from the museum on April 16. Before joining SAMA in 2016, Weaver was curator of modern and contemporary art and director of adult programs at the Speed Art Museum in Louisville, Kentucky, and prior to that role she was associate curator of contemporary art at the Dallas Museum of Art.