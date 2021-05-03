ARTnews in Brief: Almine Rech Now Represents Alejandro Cardenas—and More from May 3, 2021

Monday, May 3

Almine Rech Now Represents Alejandro Cardenas

Almine Rech, which maintains spaces in Paris, New York, Brussels, London, and Shanghai, now representsthe Chilean artist Alejandro Cardenas in Europe, the United Kingdom, New York, and China. Cardenas, who lives and works in Los Angeles, creates paintings and sculptures that present his signature humanoids—thin and angular with alien expressions—within a sci-fi future. Almine Rech hosted its first Cardenas show at its New York space in January 2021. His work is currently featured in the group show at Almine Rech New York, “Salon de Peinture”, on view from until June 5. His second solo exhibition, featuring new paintings and works on paper, will take place at Almine Rech’s Paris gallery from June 30 through July 31.

Walters Art Museum Workers Push to Unionize

Workers at the Walters Art Museum in Baltimore have made steps toward unionization. The workers plan to join AFSCME Council 67, and they are seeking pay equity, employment security, and transparency. “Literally, without us, the Walters could not exist or function,” Will Hays, a member of the museum’s conservation, collections, and technical research department, said in a statement. Workers at thein Baltimore have made steps toward unionization. The workers plan to join AFSCME Council 67, and they are seeking pay equity, employment security, and transparency. “Literally, without us, the Walters could not exist or function,” Will Hays, a member of the museum’s conservation, collections, and technical research department, said in a statement.

The Bass Appoints Six Board Members

The Bass, Miami Beach’s contemporary art museum, has added six new members to its board. They are the actress and designer Barbara Becker; Michael Collins, founder and director of Director of Surlet Inc.; Doug Kimmelman, senior partner of Energy Capital Partners; Tracy Wilson Mourning, founder of the mentoring program Honey Shine Inc.; philanthropist Dan Och; and Oscar Seikaly, CEO of NSI Group.