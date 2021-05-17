ARTnews in Brief: White Cube Plans Aspen Outpost—and More from May 17, 2021

Monday, May 17

White Cube Plans Aspen Outpost

White Cube, which has gallery locations in London and Hong Kong and offices in Paris and New York, will open a pop-up space in Aspen, Colorado, located at 228 South Mill Street. Over three months, the gallery will stage three group exhibitions under the moniker “Correspondences.” The exhibitions will run June 8–July 4, July 10–29, and August 3–September 5. The gallery previously hosted another seasonal pop-up location in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Expo Chicago Parent Company Plans Editions Fair

Art Expositions LLC, the parent company of the Expo Chicago art fair, will now mount a new fair in the city, Editions Chicago – The Print, Photography & Art Book Fair, focusing on artworks that exist in multiples. The inaugural edition of the fair runs September 23–26 at Navy Piers, the longtime home of Expo Chicago. Editions Chicago is being planned in partnership with the International Fine Print Dealers Association (IFPDA) and the Association of International Photography Art Dealers (AIPAD). In a statement, Tony Karman, the founder of Expo Chicago and president of Art Expositions, said, “With the increasing interest and scope of limited-edition prints, photographs, multiples, and art books, we felt that it was the right time to launch this fair to engage new audiences while developing an unprecedented collaboration between leading international associations.”

David Kordansky Gallery Adds Joel Mesler to Roster

Artist and former art dealer Joel Mesler is now represented by Los Angeles’s David Kordansky Gallery. In his art, Mesler often draws on his autobiography, design, and popular iconography to create paintings that are at once humorous and emotional. New work by the artist will be featured in the gallery’s booth at Art Basel in Switzerland in June. He has previously had exhibitions at Harper’s Books in East Hampton, New York, and Simon Lee Gallery in London.

Kenyon College’s Gund Gallery Names New Director

On June 1, Daisy Desrosiers will join the Gund Gallery at Kenyon College in Ohio as chief curator and director. Desrosiers currently serves as director of artist programs at the Lunder Institute for American Art, which is an incubator of research and artistic practice at the Colby College Museum of Art in Maine. She also has experience working as an adviser to private and public collectors.

Micha Serraf Awarded the Ritzau Art Prize 2021

Zimbabwe-born, South Africa-based photographer Micha Serraf has won the Ritzau Art Prize 2021, given by 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair and funded by Tauck Ritzau Innovative Philanthropy. The prize goes to outstanding emerging artists from the African continent. In their practice, Serraf deconstructs ideas of identity, belonging, and Black masculinity. They will participate in a three-month residency at International Studio & Curatorial Program (ISCP) in New York that includes a private studio and exhibition. Serraf will work on a new body of work exploring the idea of the “legal alien,” as a means of reaching out to people who have been labelled as such or made to feel othered, according to a press release.