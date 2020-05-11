ARTnews in Brief: Gagosian Sells Cecily Brown Painting for $5.5 M.—and More from May 11, 2020

Monday, May 11

Gagosian Sells Cecily Brown Painting for $5.5 M.

With many of its locations closed, Gagosian gallery has continued to make use of its online viewing rooms, which it launched in 2018, to sell work by its artists. This time the gallery has made a major sale: Cecily Brown’s Figures in a Landscape 1, a 2001 vibrant abstract painting that is among the most expensive ones by the artist ever sold. Her auction record stands at $6.8 million, which was set in May 2018 at Sotheby’s New York with the sale of her Suddenly Last Summer (1999). The next most expensive work sold at auction by Brown is The Pyjama Game (ca. 1997–98) for $4.9 million in November 2018. The Brown was included in Gagosian’s Frieze New York 2020 Online Viewing Room, which is separate from the gallery’s participation in the Frieze New York art fair, where it had a solo presentation of work by Katharaina Grosse and sold all the works on paper it had on offer. —Maximilíano Durón

Tiffany Foundation Names 2019 Biennial Grants Recipients

The New York–based Louis Comfort Tiffany Foundation has revealed the 20 recipients of its 2019 Biennial grants, which each come with an unrestricted $20,000 award. Selected from a pool of 110 nominated artists working in painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, video, craft, and new media, the grantees include Carmen Argote, Diedrick Brackens, Sara Cwynar, Brendan Fernandes, Deana Lawson, Tschabalala Self, and Paul Mpagi Sepuya.

Park View/Paul Soto Now Represents Mark McKnight

Mark McKnight, a young photographer based in Los Angeles and Tucson who is known for his pictures likening bodies to their surrounding environments, is now represented by Park View/Paul Soto gallery in Los Angeles. McKnight has solo shows at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson and the Mistake Room in L.A. scheduled for later this year, and he will have this first show with the gallery in the winter of 2021.