ARTnews in Brief: Curator Joseph J. Rishel Has Died at 80—and More from November 9, 2020

Monday, November 9

Curator Joseph J. Rishel Has Died at 80

Joseph J. Rishel, a longtime curator at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, has died at age 80. Rishel joined the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s curatorial staff in 1971 after starting his career at the Art Institute of Chicago. He served as senior curator of European painting before 1900 at the Pennsylvania institution, and his wife, Anne d’Harnoncourt, served as director of the museum beginning in 1982. Rishel, whose curatorial credits at the Philadelphia Museum of Art include the exhibitions “The Second Empire 1852–1870: Art in France under Napoleon III” (1978) and “Tesoros/Treasures/Tesouros: The Arts of Latin America, 1492–1820” (2006), retired from his post in 2015 and became curator emeritus. In a statement, the museum said, “It is difficult to describe in a few paragraphs all that Joe Rishel meant to this institution and to those who had the good fortune to know him.”

San Antonio Museum of Art Reveals New Acquisitions

The San Antonio Museum of Art in Texas has announced its summer and fall acquisitions, including the first works by contemporary Indigenous artists to enter its collection. New additions to the collection include pieces by Christina Fernandez, LaToya Ruby Frazier, Jeffrey Gibson, Edgar Heap of Birds, Kirk Hayes, Earlie Hudnall Jr., Marcelyn McNeil, and Liz Trosper. “The ongoing expansion and enrichment of the museum’s contemporary art collection reflects our deep commitment to bringing diversity, inclusivity, and new narratives to the contemporary art collection,” Suzanne Weaver, interim chief curator at the museum, said in a statement.

Shanghai Biennale Announces Initial Participants

The Power Station of Art has revealed the initial participated for the Shanghai Biennale, “Bodies of Water,” which will unfold over an eight-month extended program beginning November 10. Among those lined up to participate in a summit this month include artists Itziar Ocariz, Himali Singh Soin, Tong Wenmin and Clare Britton; researchers and scholars Astrida Neimanis, Sun Xiangchen, Zhao Tingyang, Weng Zijian, Wang Hongzhe, Hou Hanru, and Mark Wigley; and filmmakers the Karrabing Film Collective, Yong Xiang Li, Tuan Andrew Nguyen, and Pema Tseden.