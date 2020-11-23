ARTnews in Brief: Met Appoints First Chief Diversity Officer—and More from November 23, 2020

Monday, November 23

Met Appoints First Chief Diversity Officer

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York has appointed Lavita McMath Turner has been named the institution’s first chief diversity officer. McMath Turner joins the Met from Stella & Charles Guttman Community College in New York, where she served as assistant dean for equity, inclusion, and experiential learning. In her new role, she will oversee the implementation of the Met’s anti-racism and diversity plan, which includes new approaches to hiring and curatorial programming. She will begin at the Met in January. Daniel Weiss, CEO and president of the Met, said in a statement, “Turner has an exceptional record of success promoting equity throughout her career in cultural and higher education institutions, and she will be a key partner in helping The Met evolve into a more inclusive place to work, visit, and learn.”

MOCA Toronto Receives $1 M. Gift for Exhibition Program

An anonymous donor has given Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto in Canada a gift of $1 million to benefit the museum’s exhibition program. The institution is currently closed because of the pandemic but plans to reopen with an exhibition of work by Canada-born, Paris-based artist Kapwani Kiwanga, who recently won the 2020 Marcel Duchamp Prize. MOCA Toronto also announced that it will mount “Greater Toronto Art 2021,” a survey of the contemporary art scene in the city due to open in 2021. In a statement, Kathleen Bartels, the museum’s executive director, said, “This significant contribution to the Museum will provide much welcome support for an exciting and ambitious series of new projects and partnerships on the horizon.”

SFMOMA Elects Five New Trustees

The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art has elected to its board of trustees Ty Ahmad-Taylor, vice president of business product marketing at Facebook; financier Deryck Maughan; Ivette Caldera Esserman, who oversees investments for the Esserman Family Foundation; and Tyson Clark, a general partner at Google Ventures. The institution has also named Hung Liu as artist trustee. The five new trustees will all serve three-year terms.

Night Gallery Now Represents Andrea Marie Breiling

Andrea Marie Breiling, whose vibrant abstract paintings are informed by the Action Painting and Color Field movements, has joined Night Gallery in Los Angeles. The artist’s work will figure in the gallery’s presentation at the 2020 edition of the NADA Miami art fair. She has previously had solo exhibitions at Night Gallery, Achenbach Hagemeier in Düsseldorf, and other venues.