ARTnews in Brief: Pace Gallery Now Represents Robert Nava—and More from November 30, 2020

Monday, November 30

Pace Gallery Now Represents Robert Nava

Robert Nava, a young painter known for his figurations focused on mythology, has joined the roster of Pace Gallery, which has locations in New York, London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, and Palo Alto, as well as pop-ups in East Hampton and Palm Beach. Nava’s paintings of winged horses, hybrid beasts, and carnage have been shown at Vito Schnabel Gallery (St. Moritz, Switzerland, and New York), Night Gallery (Los Angeles), and Sorry We’re Closed (Brussels), all of whom will continue to represent him, and his work will be featured in Pace’s Art Basel Miami Beach viewing room this week. “Robert Nava’s work reveals a new contemporary mythology,” Pace Gallery president and CEO Marc Glimcher said in a statement.

Kohn Gallery & P.P.O.W Gallery Now Represent Chiffon Thomas

Kohn Gallery (Los Angeles) and P.P.O.W Gallery (New York) will now co-represent Chiffon Thomas. Thomas’s interdisciplinary practice centers around embroidery. With their fabric works, painted canvases, and photographs, they offer intimate scenes featuring families. This week, P.P.O.W will present new work by Thomas at Art Basel Miami Beach’s online viewing room, and in March, Kohn will host its first solo exhibition with the artist.

European Cultural Manager of the Year Award Names 2020 Recipients

Yvette Mutumba and Julia Grosse, founders and artistic directors of the Berlin-based multimedia arts platform Contemporary And (C&), have received the European Cultural Manager of the Year Award for 2020. Mutumba is a lecturer at the Institute of Art in Context, University of Arts in Berlin, and she is curator-at-large at the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam. Grosse is an art historian, journalist, and lecturer at the Institute for Art in Context at the University of the Arts in Berlin.