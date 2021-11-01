ARTnews in Brief: Nguyen Trinh Thi Wins $100,000 Prize for Asian Moving-Image Art—and More from November 2, 2021

Monday, November 2

Nguyễn Trinh Thi Wins $100,000 Prize for Asian Moving-Image Art

The first winner of the Han Nefkens Foundation‘s $100,000 award for moving-image art by Asian artists has gone to Nguyễn Trinh Thi, a Hanoi-based filmmaker who is among the artists expected to show at Documenta 15 in Kassel, Germany, next year. Nguyễn’s work is focused on the collective conscience of Vietnam and often makes use of appropriated materials. Through the award, which is also supported by the M+ museum in Hong Kong, the Mori Art Museum in Tokyo, and the Singapore Art Museum, Nguyễn will produced a new screen-based work. Also up for the award were Ugay Alexander and Wang Tuo. “Thank you so much for creating such a generous commission for Asia and Southeast Asia, where non-commercial experimental art practices still receive so little acknowledgement and attention,” Nguyễn said in a statement.

California African American Museum Names Deputy Director

Isabelle Lutterodt will be the new deputy director of California African American Museum in Los Angeles, beginning December 2. She was appointed by California Governor Gavin Newsom. Since 2015, Lutterodt has been the director of Barnsdall Art Park, which includes the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery. In a statement, CAAM’s executive director Cameron Shaw said, “Her deep experience leading civic art institutions combined with her commitments to contemporary art, local history, and community engagement will undoubtedly serve CAAM well, as we strive to engage with even wider audiences in Los Angeles, the West, and beyond.”

Gypsum Gallery Now Represents Huda Lutfi

Gypsum Gallery in Cairo has added Egyptian artist Huda Lutfi to its roster. A trained cultural historian and self-taught artist, Lufti is known for her collages and installations, which make use of historical references and female archetypes to comment on popular culture. Heavily made-up mannequins and dolls, reminiscent of ones used in local traditions in Egypt, often appear in her art alongside allusions to the region’s spiritual and mythic pasts. In the process, she critiques patriarchal systems which deem women as disposable. Her work is part of collections worldwide including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the British Museum in London, the Barjeel Art Foundation in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates, and Newfields in Indianapolis.