ARTnews in Brief: Room57 Gallery Opens in New York—and More from November 16, 2020

Monday, November 16

Room57 Gallery Opens in New York

Room57 Gallery, which will explore the intersections of art and design in an immersive environment, opens today in New York. Located at 235 East 57th Street, the enterprise will stage exhibitions in a manner that reflects “an upscale home,” rather than a conventional gallery setting, according to a release. The inaugural show at the gallery is titled “Chapter One,” and it features works by 20th-century and contemporary artists. Among the artists and designers in the exhibition are Robert Motherwell, Helen Frankenthaler, Grear Patterson, Roxanne Jackson, Danni Pantel, Campana Brothers, Peter Halley, and Allison Zuckerman.

Croatian Sculptor Ivan Kožarić Has Died at 99

Ivan Kožarić, a Croatian modernist sculptor and leading figure in the avant-garde of the late-1940s former Yugoslavia, has died at the age of 99. Kožarić was best known for his public sculptures which were guided by a sense of spontaneity and mischief, though his artistic output also spanned painting, installation, and photography. He was a founding member of the influential Croatian collective the Gorgona Group, which operated a gallery and “anti-art” magazine in Zagreb between 1959 and 1966. Kožarić achieved international recognition, participating in the 1976 Venice Biennale and the 1979 Bienal de São Paulo. In 2013, he was the subject of a survey at Munich’s Haus der Kunst organized by Okwui Enwezor in cooperation with the Museum of Contemporary Art Zagreb.

Alexandre Gallery Moves New York Spaces

The New York–based Alexandre Gallery will leave its home of 20 years on 57th Street and open in a new space at 25 East 73rd Street in December. The gallery’s final show at its current location is a solo outing of work by Tom Uttech, which runs through November 28. The gallery will also open a second location in fall 2021.