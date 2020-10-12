ARTnews in Brief: National Galleries of Scotland Cuts Ties with Anthony d’Offay—and More from October 12, 2020

Monday, October 12

National Galleries of Scotland Cuts Ties with Anthony d’Offay

After Tate cut ties with embattled former dealer Anthony d'Offay in September, the National Galleries of Scotland has followed suit. According to an Art Newspaper report, the Edinburgh-based museum has halted its partnership with d'Offay, who was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women in 2018. Works on loan to the museum from d'Offay's collection will be returned. D'Offay was formerly a trustee of the Artist Rooms Foundation, which displays works in solo presentations at Tate and the National Galleries of Scotland.

Saudi Arabia Launches First Residency program

The Saudi Ministry of Culture has announced the launch of Art Residency | Al Balad, a residency program that will host international and Saudi artists, curators, and writers in Al Balad, the historic district of the city of Jeddah. Nineteen participants from 13 countries will join 23 Saudi artists and writers from five regions of Saudi Arabia for the three-week inaugural program, which will be virtual through 2020 to accommodate the coronavirus pandemic. The on-site program will commence in Jeddah in 2021.

Queensland Art Gallery Receives $35 M. Bequest

The Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA) in Australia has been given a $35 million bequest from the late philanthropist and gallerist Win Schubert AO, who died in 2017. The funds, which represent the largest single cash gift in the institution’s history, will support acquisitions for the collection.

Pinakothek der Moderne Acquires Five Works by Hans Hofmann

The Pinakothek der Moderne in Munich has added five works created by Hans Hofmann between 1944 and 1966 to its collection. The paintings by the artist, who was a pioneer in the Fauvist and Expressionist movements, will be displayed alongside works by Henri Manguin and John Chamberlain.