ARTnews in Brief: König Galerie Opens Vienna Space—and More from October 11, 2021

Monday, October 11

König Galerie Opens Vienna Space

The Berlin-based König Galerie, which also maintains galleries in London and Seoul, has opened a new outpost in Vienna. The space’s inaugural exhibition, titled “One Decade of Female Sculptors,” is a survey of contemporary women sculptors including Alicja Kwade, Helen Marten, Camille Henrot, and Sarah Morris. The show is on view now through December 5.

Andy Warhol Foundation Appoints Mamadou-Abou Sarr as Board Member

The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts has appointed Mamadou-Abou Sarr as member of its board. Sarr is the founder and President of V-Square Quantitative Management, an asset management firm in Chicago. He also serves as a board trustee at the Art Institute of Chicago and is collector whose holdings focuses on contemporary art and photography. “His informed perspective on the important role that artists and art play in cultural discourses strongly aligns with the Foundation’s artist-centered values and its support of the organizations and institutions that amplify artists’ voices,” Joel Wachs, the foundation’s president, said in a statement.

Art Miami Announces Exhibitors List for 31st Edition

For its upcoming 31st edition, which runs November 30 to December 4, Art Miami will host more than 700 artists represented by 135 dealers, including Bogotá’s Galería Casa Cuadrada, London’s Cynthia Corbett Gallery, Detroit’s David Klein Gallery, and Miami Beach’s Dean Project. The fair will also have an online component, Art Miami + Online, a curated viewing room for sales. Art Miami’s sister fair, Context Art Miami, which focused on emerging artists, will coincide for its 9th edition with 61 international galleries.

Rose Art Museum Names 2021–22 Artist-in-Residence

The Rose Art Museum at Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts, has named Hock E Aye Vi Edgar Heap of Birds as its 2021–22 artist-in-residence. Issues of identity, belonging, colonization, and resilience guide Heap of Birds’ multidisciplinary practice, which is rooted within the traditions of his Southern Cheyenne and Arapaho homelands. His work spans painting, drawings, sculptures, and text-based public interventions. For one of his longest-running series, titled “Native Hosts,” the artist reprises the typeface and design of municipal signage to draw attention to historical acts of cultural repression and violence against Indigenous people. Following a public forum hosted at the museum this winter, Heap of Birds will create new “Native Hosts” signs for permanent installation at the Rose Art Museum and the Brandeis Library.