ARTnews in Brief: Emma Enderby Named Chief Curator of Haus der Kunst—and More from October 18, 2021

Monday, October 18

Emma Enderby Named Chief Curator of Haus der Kunst

The Haus der Kunst in Munich has appointed Emma Enderby as its chief curator. Enderby is currently a curator at the Shed, an arts space in New York where she has staged exhibitions devoted to Ian Cheng, Agnes Denes, and others. She will remain curator-at-large there, and is set to continuing working on a Tomás Saraceno show for the Shed before beginning at the Haus der Kunst in November. “Emma’s broad interdisciplinary expertise combined with her deep commitment to visionary artistic practices will be a fundamental contribution to the new paths of Haus der Kunst,” Andrea Lissoni, the institution’s artistic director, said in a statement.

Hawai‘i Contemporary Announces Details for Hawai‘i Triennial

Hawai‘i Contemporary has announced the artist and venue list for the inaugural Hawai‘i Triennial, which will take place February 18 through May 8 across seven exhibition venues spanning the Hawaiian Island of O‘ahu, including the Bishop Museum, the Foster Botanical Garden, the Hawai‘i State Art Museum, the Honolulu Museum of Art, and the Royal Hawaiian Center. Entitled “Pacific Century – E Ho‘omau no Moananuiākea,” it will feature 43 International and native Hawaiian artists including Ai Weiwei, Theaster Gates, and Herman Pi‘ikea Clark. Each artist and collective will present new commissions exploring themes of post-colonization and climate change within a local context.

Getty Museum Acquires Rare Bassano Painting

The Getty Museum in Los Angeles has acquired the monumental 16th-century painting The Miracle of the Quails (1554) by Venetian artist Jacopo Bassano. Measuring around seven feet tall, it is one of the largest works executed by the artist and has never before been displayed publicly. The painting depicts the biblical episode of Moses and the Israelites averting starvation in the desert after a flock of quails falls from the sky. In a statement, Getty director Timothy Potts said the work will be installed in early November as the centerpiece of the museum’s 16th-century northern Italian paintings gallery, alongside works by Titian, Veronese, Savoldo, Lotto, and Dosso Dossi.