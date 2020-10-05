ARTnews in Brief: Company Gallery Now Represents Katherine Hubbard—and More from October 5, 2020

Monday, October 5

Company Gallery Now Represents Katherine Hubbard

Company Gallery in New York has added Katherine Hubbard to its roster. Hubbard is an interdisciplinary artist whose performances, photographs, and writings consider the relationship between one’s body and images of it. Her work has been featured in shows at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Chinati Foundation in Marfa, Texas, and the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston, among elsewhere. She is currently assistant professor of art of photography at Carnegie Mellon University School of Art.

Queer|Art Names 2020–21 Mentorship Fellows

The New York–based organization Queer|Art has revealed the 10 fellows who will participate in its 2020–21 mentorship program. In the visual art field, Jeffrey Meris a fellow, will be mentored by Carlos Motta, and Nandita Raman has been paired with mentor Maia Cruz Palileo. The cohort was selected by their mentors from a pool of over 320 applicants working in visual arts, performance, film, and literature. The full list of fellows for the next cycle of the program, which culminates in an exhibition, can be found here.

Smithsonian Institution Lays Off 237 Employees

The Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., has cut 237 as a result of financial fallout from the pandemic, according to a report by Artforum. The layoffs, which are intended to offset $49 million in losses since the institution’s March closure, impacted its retail, concessions, and theater workers.

LnS Gallery Adds Estate of Rafael Soriano

LnS Gallery in Miami now represents the estate of celebrated Cuban painter Rafael Soriano, who died in 2015 at 94. Soriano was a key figure in the development of Cuban geometric abstraction and a member of the short-lived but influential artist group the Ten Concrete Painters, who were active from 1959 to 1961. Soriano was also the cofounder of the Escuela de Bellas Artes de Matanzas, one of the most important art schools in Cuba, and today his works are held in the collections of the Smithsonian American Art Museum, Pérez Art Museum Miami, and National Museum of Fine Arts of Havana, among other institutions.