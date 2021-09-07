ARTnews in Brief: Perrotin Now Represents Tavares Strachan—and More from September 7, 2021

Monday, September 7

Perrotin Now Represents Tavares Strachan

Perrotin gallery, which maintains spaces in New York, Paris, Seoul, Tokyo, and Shanghai, has added interdisciplinary artist Tavares Strachan to its roster. His multimedia installations investigate the relationship between art, science, and politics, highlighting the power dynamics that dictate how history is recorded. His work will be featured at Perrotin’s Art Basel booth this September. Strachan’s first exhibition at will take place at the gallery’s Paris location in October 2022 in conjunction with an exhibition at Marian Goodman Gallery’s space in the French capital

Renee Coppola Appointed as Sales Director at Tanya Bonakdar Gallery

Renee Coppola has been appointed as sales director for Tanya Bonakdar Gallery in Los Angeles. In her new position, she will plan exhibitions and lead the strategic development of the gallery’s Los Angeles client base. Since 2015, Coppola has been the director of sales at Gemini G.E.L., a famed publisher of prints that is Los Angeles. Prior to that, she held positions at Tanya Bonakdar’s New York location and served as deputy director of the Las Vegas Art Museum. “To have such an esteemed professional leading the Los Angeles team is a privilege,” said Tanya Bonakdar, the gallery’s owner, in a statement.

Donald R. Sobey Estate to Sell Peter Doig Painting to Benefit Indigenous Artists

The estate of Canadian philanthropist Donald R. Sobey, who died in March at the age of 86, is selling Peter Doig‘s 1991 painting Hill Houses (Green Version) at auction this fall for charity. The painting, which depicts a cabin, is expected to sell for £3.5 million–4.5 million ($4.8 million–$6.2 million) at Christie’s, where it will be offered during a modern and contemporary art evening sale on October 15 in London. Sobey, the heir to a grocery store fortune, established an endowment fund to support Canadian artists exhibited at the Venice Biennale and was a two-term chairman of the board of trustees at Canada’s National Gallery of Art. He founded the Sobey Art Award, which is given annually to Canadian contemporary artists. Proceeds from the sale of Doig’s painting will support the exhibition of work by contemporary Indigenous artists from Canada.