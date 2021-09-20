ARTnews in Brief: Nominees Named for 2021 Prix Marcel Duchamp—and More from September 20, 2021

Monday, September 20

Nominees Named for 2021 Prix Marcel Duchamp

The Prix Marcel Duchamp, France’s top art prize, has revealed the nominees for its 2021 award. Up for the €35,000 ($41,000) purse are four artists: Julian Charrière, whose sculptural installations examine humanity’s ephemerality; Isabelle Cornaro, whose sculptures explore how found objects communicate meaning; Julien Creuzet, whose sculptures allude to his experience as a member of the Caribbean diaspora living in Paris; and Lili Reynaud-Dewar, whose performances, videos, and photographs allude to how one’s identity is formed. Their work will go on view at the Centre Pompidou in Paris next month, with a winner set to be named on October 8.

John Booth to Chair National Gallery’s Board

The National Gallery in London has picked venture capital investor John Booth to chair its board. A trustee at the Tate museum network, Booth has been on the board of the National Gallery since earlier this year, and is also currently chair of the Prince’s Trust. He becomes board chair as the museum prepares to celebrate its 200th anniversary in 2024, and he is expected to retain the role through 2025. In a statement, National Gallery director Gabriele Finaldi said that Booth “brings a wealth of experience and skill to enable us to realize them for the benefit of the public.”

New York’s Josée Bienvenu Closes Chelsea Space, Announces New Partnership

Josée Bienvenu Gallery will close its space in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood, and its eponymous dealer will launch a new enterprise, Bienvenu Steinberg & Partner. The new gallery, which is also being overseen by Michael Steinberg, the founder of Eminence Grise Editions, is located at 35 Walker Street in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood. Its inaugural exhibition, “Hand in Hand,” will open on September 23 and will feature works by contemporary artists including Ana Mendieta, John Ahearn, Bruce Nauman, Ebony Patterson, Liliana Porter, Sara VanDerBeek, and many more.