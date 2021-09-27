ARTnews in Brief: Miles McEnery Gallery Now Represents Enrique Martínez Celaya—and More from September 27, 2021

Monday, September 27

Miles McEnery Gallery Now Represents Enrique Martínez Celaya

Miles McEnery Gallery in New York now represents Los Angeles–based artist Enrique Martínez Celaya, who will have his first solo exhibition at the gallery in fall 2022. His extensive body of work, which spans paintings, sculptures, and installations, engages themes of identity, memory, and mythology. References to poetry, science, and philosophy, persist throughout, probing different facets of the human condition. He has exhibited at the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg and the Pérez Art Museum Miami, among other venues. His work has been acquired by the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Whitney Museum in New York, the Moderna Museet in Stockholm, and the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

Constantina Zavitsanos Awarded 2021 Keith Haring Fellowship in Art and Activism

Artist Constantina Zavitsanos has been named as the 2021-2022 recipient of the Keith Haring Fellowship in Art and Activism, which is administered by Bard College’s Center for Curatorial Studies and Human Rights Project. Awarded annually, the fellowship goes to scholars, activists, or artists working at the intersection of art and social justice the opportunity to teach and conduct research at Bard’s campus. Working in sculpture, performance, text, and sound, Zavitsanos investigates themes of disability, debt, and dependency. Their work has been exhibited in New York at the Brooklyn Museum, New Museum, Artists Space, and the Kitchen and at international venues including Arika in Glasgow and the Museum für Moderne Kunst in Frankfurt.

Thaddaeus Ropac Appoints Dawn Zhu as Director of Asia

Thaddaeus Ropac, which has spaces in London, Paris, and Salzburg, Austria, as well as a forthcoming one in Seoul, has appointed Dawn Zhu as Director of Asia. In her new role, Dawn will be responsible for expanding the audience for Ropac’s artists internationally and working with institutions throughout Asia in their collaborations with the gallery’s artists. She will be based in London, Hong Kong, and mainland China. Since 2017, Dawn has worked at Gagosian in sales between their London and Hong Kong locations. Prior to that, she worked in Phillip’s client advisory department. In a statement, Zhu said, “It is an exciting time to join Thaddaeus Ropac at a pivotal moment when the gallery is growing its international presence.”