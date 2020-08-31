ARTnews in Brief: P.P.O.W Now Represents Clementine Keith-Roach—and More from August 31, 2020

Monday, August 31

P.P.O.W Now Represents Clementine Keith-Roach

Sculptor Clementine Keith-Roach, who creates terracotta vessels featuring limbs, breasts, and other human body parts, has joined the New York–based gallery P.P.O.W. The artist’s practice centers explorations of labor, and she has previously shown work at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, Ben Hunter Gallery in London, and other international venues.

Michael Birchall Named Curator at Migros Museum

The Migros Museum für Gegenwartskunst in Zurich has named Michael Birchall as curator. Birchall has been a curator of public practice at Tate Liverpool in England since 2016, and he replaces Raphael Gygax, who departed the Migros Museum to become director of Zurich University’s B.F.A. program in 2016. Birchall starts in his new position on October 1.

American Folk Art Museum Receives Grant to Digitize Henry Darger Collection

The American Folk Art Museum in New York has received a Save America’s Treasures grant to preserve and digitize part of its Henry Darger Collection. The grant is administered by the National Park Service in partnership with the Institute of Museum and Library Services, National Endowment for the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Humanities. The project will culminate in a research portal on Darger that will be available for scholarship worldwide. The American Folk Art Museum houses the most comprehensive archive of materials by Darger, who is best known for his epic graphic novel In the Realms of the Unreal. “This project reaffirms the museum’s commitment to Darger’s archives,” said Valérie Rousseau, AFAM’s senior curator, in a statement.