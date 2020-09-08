ARTnews in Brief: Montreal Museum of Fine Arts Acquires Three Toulouse-Lautrec Posters—and More from September 8, 2020

Danziger Gallery Will Move to New Space in New York, Present Exhibitions in Los Angeles

The New York–based Danziger Gallery, which is currently located at 980 Madison Avenue on the city’s Upper East Side, will move to a new space at 76th Street and 5th Avenue in November. The new space overlooking Central Park will have three rooms for exhibitions. Additionally, the gallery will start showing exhibitions at Peter Fetterman Gallery at Bergamot Station in Santa Monica, California, this fall.