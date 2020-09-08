ARTnews in Brief: Montreal Museum of Fine Arts Acquires Three Toulouse-Lautrec Posters—and More from September 8, 2020

Tuesday, September 8
Montreal Museum of Fine Arts Acquires Three Toulouse-Lautrec Posters
The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts has added three posters by Henri Toulouse-Lautrec to its collection. Titled La Revue blanche, May Milton, and Divan japonais, the works were made between 1893 and 1895, and they depict an advertisement for a literary and art publication, a stage performer, and the interior of a music hall, respectively.
New Art Dealers Alliance Welcomes 21 New Members
The nonprofit New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) has added 21 new gallery members from 13 cities and 8 countries. Among the new NADA members are 1969 Gallery (of New York), Fragment Gallery (Moscow), Ginsberg (Lima), High Gallery (Warsaw), The Hole (New York), Kapp Kapp (Philadelphia and New York), Project Pangée (Montreal), and Rectangle (Forest, Belgium).
Almine Rech Adds Genesis Tramaine to Roster
Almine Rech, which maintains spaces in New York, London, Paris, Brussels, and Shanghai, now represents Newark-based artist Genesis Tramaine in collaboration with Richard Beavers Gallery in Brooklyn, who has shown Tramaine’s art since 2018. Tramaine’s practice explores gender binaries and social structures through provocative mixed-media portraits. This past spring, Tramaine had a solo show at Almine Rech’s London gallery. His work is held in the collections of the Institute of Contemporary Art Miami and the Contemporary Art Foundation, Tokyo, among other institutions.
Danziger Gallery Will Move to New Space in New York, Present Exhibitions in Los Angeles
The New York–based Danziger Gallery, which is currently located at 980 Madison Avenue on the city’s Upper East Side, will move to a new space at 76th Street and 5th Avenue in November. The new space overlooking Central Park will have three rooms for exhibitions. Additionally, the gallery will start showing exhibitions at Peter Fetterman Gallery at Bergamot Station in Santa Monica, California, this fall.