ARTnews in Brief: 2021 Edition of FOG Design+Art Fair Postponed—and More from September 21, 2020

Monday, September 21

2021 Edition of FOG Design+Art Fair Postponed

The eighth edition of the FOG Design+Art Fair in San Francisco has been delayed from January 2021 until the following year, with its new dates being January 20–23, 2022 and a preview gala set for January 19. In a statement, a spokesperson for the fair said, “After carefully assessing developments of the pandemic and its implications on large-scale gatherings, we do not feel it will be possible to execute an event that fully embraces the spirit of FOG as soon as January 2021.”

Hartwig Art Foundation to Donate Work to Dutch National Collection

Through a new fund, the Hartwig Art Foundation, a Dutch organization based in the Hague that facilitates the creation of artworks, will donate art to national art collection of the Netherlands. The fund will allow for an annual series of new artworks that, once realized, will enter the country’s holdings. Museums such as the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam and the Jan van Eyck Academie in Maastricht will be invited to nominate artists for the series.

Simon Lee Gallery Now Represents Rachel Howard

Artist Rachel Howard, whose abstract and figurative paintings explore human emotions, has joined the roster of Simon Lee Gallery, of New York, London, and Hong Kong. Howard’s work will figure in the gallery’s presentation at the Frieze London Viewing Room in October and in an in-person show at its London outpost in 2021. Pieces by the artist can be found in the collections of the Ackland Art Museum in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, the Museum van Loon in Amsterdam, and other international institutions.

Mike Kelley Foundation Adds Board Member

Art historian Miwon Kwon has joined the Mike Kelley Foundation‘s board of directors, which also includes Stephanie Barron, Catherine Opie, Claire Peeps, Ed Rada, Gary Simmons, and Joan Weinstein. Kwon is a professor and chair of the art history department at the University of California, Los Angeles, and she co-organized the 2012 exhibition “Ends of the Earth: Land Art to 1974” at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles.