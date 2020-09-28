ARTnews in Brief: Ulrike Müller Wins $35,000 German Art Prize—and More from September 28, 2020

Monday, September 28

Ulrike Müller Awarded 2020 Prize of the Böettcherstraße in Bremen

Ulrike Müller is the recipient of the 2020 Prize of the Böettcherstraße in Bremen, Germany, which carries a cash prize of €30,000 ($35,000). The award honors one German visual artist each year. Müller, who is based in New York and is known for her abstractions, was selected from 10 nominated artists by a jury comprised of Yilmaz Dziewior, director of the Museum Ludwig in Cologne; Stephanie Rosenthal, director of the Gropius Bau in Berlin; artist and scholar Christoph Ruckhaeberle; and Susanne Titz, director of the Museum Abteiberg, Moenchengladbach. In a statement the jury said, “Her work is one of the most rigorous in the current field of feminist and queer artistic discourse.” Works by Müller and the other nominees will remain on view at the institution until November 1.

David Zwirner Hires Ebony L. Haynes as Director for New Gallery

David Zwirner has enlisted gallerist Ebony L. Haynes, who has been a longtime director at Martos Gallery in New York, to lead a new gallery in Manhattan. According to the New York Times, which first reported the news, Haynes intends to employ an all-Black staff at the new enterprise, which is set to open next year and has not yet announced a name or specific location. “There aren’t enough places of access—especially in commercial galleries—for Black staff and for people of color to gain experience,” Haynes told the Times. “I want to make sure that I provide a space full of opportunities and encourage them.”

Bombas Gens Centre d’Art Names New Artistic Director

Sandra Guimarães has been appointed as artistic director of the Bombas Gens Centre d’Art in València, Spain. Guimarães has previously worked as curator at the Serralves Museum in Porto, Portugal, and as the founding director of programs and chief curator at the Remai Modern in Saskatoon, Canada. She said in a statement that, as she takes the helm of the institution, “museums should act and show why they are necessary more than ever.”