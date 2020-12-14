ARTnews in Brief: Wexner Center Receives $100,000 for Racial Equity Initiatives—and More from December 14, 2020

Monday, December 14

Wexner Center for the Arts Receives $100,000 to Support Learning & Public Practice Department

The Wexner Center for the Arts in Columbus, Ohio, has received $100,000 from the Ohio State University Seed Fund for Racial Justice and a matching opportunity through Ohio State’s Global Arts + Humanities Discovery Theme. The funds will go toward the center’s partnerships with schools and teachers as well as new educational initiatives focused on racial equity.

Galeria Nara Roesler Now Represents Maria Klabin

Galeria Nara Roesler, which maintains spaces in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and New York, now represents Brazilian artist Maria Klabin. Her figurative paintings often take place in urban settings and emphasize the physicality of her subjects. Most recently, Klabin executed a series of mural-sized landscapes that each contemplate a fragment of memory. Her work is currently on view at Galeria Nara Roesler’s São Paulo group show “In Waiting: Works produced in Isolation” and it will figure in another group show in January at the gallery’s New York space.

Grimm Now Represents Dirk Braeckman

Amsterdam-based gallery Grimm now represents Belgian photographer Dirk Braeckman in New York in collaboration with Zeno X Gallery in Antwerp. Over three decades, Braeckman has developed a photographic body of work that centers on reframing mundane settings and occurrences as unfamiliar or disquieting narratives. His largely black-and-white portraits have received wide acclaim, and he has exhibited internationally in solo and group exhibitions at institution such as the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth in Fort Worth, Texas, the Museu de Arte Moderna in Rio de Janeiro, and the Hamburger Bahnhof in Berlin. In 2017, Braeckman represented Belgium at the 57th Venice Biennale.