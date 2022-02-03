Artist Brigitte Kowanz Dies, Christie’s Will Sell Hubert de Givenchy’s Collection, and More: Morning Links for February 3, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

MYSTERIES. Brussels’s Galerie Jacques de la Béraudiere has filed suit against New York’s Edward Tyler Nahem Fine Art, saying that it has been unable to sell a Mark Rothko that Nahem once handled because Nahem refuses to disclose the seller’s identity, the Art Newspaper reports. Nahem maintains that a confidentiality agreement prevents it from sharing that information. An anonymous Scottish artist has raised north of £50,000 (about $67,800) for a charity that promotes reading by auctioning intricate sculptures that she carves from books, the Guardian reports. And the Australian National Maritime Museum said that a wreck off the coast of Rhode Island is the missing HMB Endeavour, a ship helmed by James Cook that was scuttled in 1778, the Sydney News Morning Herald reports. The museum’s research partner, the Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project, slammed that conclusion as premature.

ARTISTS’ ACTIVITIES. Six galleries in five cities are currently hosting joint Rochelle Feinstein shows. She told T: The New York Times Style Magazine that she priced the first work she ever sold, in the early 1980s, at the cost of her rent: $143.75. Rachel Feinstein (no relation), who currently has an exhibition at Gagosian in London, shared with Apollo that the most well-thumbed book in her studio is Carved Splendor—“a beautiful book on limewood German altar sculptures from the 1500s, photographed in natural daylight.” And, in Frieze, Tauba Auerbach, said of her current survey at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art , “I wanted to make it inviting for someone to meander and ricochet around the room, building a messy web of connections across the space that feel comprehensive but inconclusive.”

The Digest

The pioneering Austrian light artist Brigitte Kowanz, who repped her homeland with Erwin Wurm at the 2017 Venice Biennale, has died at the age of 64. [ArtReview]

The art and design collection of the late fashion legend Hubert de Givenchy, who died in 2018 at the age of 91, will be sold by Christie’s in June. The trove includes more than 1,100 pieces. [Vogue]

Colby College has acquired two islands off the coast of Maine that belonged to the storied Wyeth family of artists. It plans to use them as an interdisciplinary study center. The school’s main campus is located about 75 miles inland, in Waterville. [The New York Times]

Three former staffers at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco have cited unprofessional behavior from its contemporary art head, Abby Chen, as “primary or contributing reasons for leaving the institution,” reporter Sarah Hotchkiss writes. Chen has not commented, and the museum said that its “turnover rate has been very stable for many years.” [KQED]

German artist Niclas Castello temporarily placed a cube made of more than $10 million in gold in Manhattan’s Central Park—a stunt that is part of an NFT project, naturally. The gleaming sculpture speaks to “the self-sustaining power of capital,” critic Will Heinrich writes. [The New York Times]

Actor and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow’s home in Montecito, California, includes works by artists John Baldessari and Ed Ruscha. [Architectural Digest]

The Kicker

ROMAN HOLIDAY. Eager to have a branch in Europe post-Brexit, London’s Richard Saltoun Gallery has decided to open a space in Rome. Paris was also considered, but the firm’s roster of Italian artists (including Marinella Pierelli and Eliseo Mattiacci) was key to the decision, the Financial Times reports. Gallery director Niamh Coghlan also offered this candid explanation for picking Rome: “We want to be more experimental and expansive, and it’s a city of food and sex, what better place is there to go?” [FT]