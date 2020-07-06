British Arts Institutions Receive £1.5 Billion in Aid and More: Morning Links from July 6, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

David Zwirner, which expects to see a 30 percent drop in sales by the end of the year, is laying off 40 employees at its galleries worldwide. [ARTnews]

British art museums, theaters, and other cultural institutions will get £1.5 billion from the government to help alleviate pandemic-related fallout. [Financial Times]

Sotheby’s has won a $2 million judgement following its lawsuit against dealer Anatole Shagalov. The case centered on a 1982 painting by Keith Haring, with the auction house alleged Shagalov did not pay for. [The Art Newspaper]

Art & Artists

This past weekend, skywriting planes wrote messages crafted by artists above 80 ICE detention facilities, immigration court houses, processing centers, and former internment camps in the United States. The performance event, titled “In Plain Sight,” was organized by artist rafa esparza and performance artist and activist Cassils. [ARTnews]

Here’s a review of the first of a two-part exhibition of works by Gordon Parks at Alison Jacques Gallery in London. Part one of the show features works from the artist’s “Segregation in the South” and “Black Muslims” series. [The Guardian]

Liberty Bell, an augmented reality work by the artist and curator Nancy Baker Cahill, is now on view across six U.S. sites, including the Washington Monument in D.C., Fort Tilden in Queens, New York, and the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. [The New York Times]

R.I.P.

Margaret Morton, who photographed the homeless population in New York, has died at age 71. [The New York Times]

Museums

Even as art institutions in the United Kingdom make plans to reopen soon, a poll by the research firm Ipsos Mori reveals that half of the British public does not feel comfortable visiting museums at this stage in the health crisis. [The Art Newspaper]

Finally, a look into “the meltdown at the Museum of Ice Cream,” which has offered installations made for Instagram and is facing various challenges in the pandemic and beyond. [Forbes]