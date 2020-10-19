Brooklyn Museum Deaccessions Continue, Dana Schutz’s Trump Painting Heads to Auction, and More: Morning Links from October 19, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Market

The Brooklyn Museum will deaccession a second round of works by Monet, Degas, and other artists in the modern and contemporary evening sale at Sotheby’s New York on October 28. [Art Market Monitor]

A 2017 painting by Dana Schutz depicting Donald Trump descending a golden escalator in a menacing manner will figure in a Phillips auction in London on October 20. The work is estimated at $750,000. [Bloomberg]

Here’s a dispatch on ArtRio in Brazil, which staged a live event along with its online programming amid the pandemic. [The Art Newspaper]

The Critics

Roberta Smith writes on Titus Kaphar’s exhibition of new paintings at Gagosian in New York: “With their amped up palette of dark pastels and everyday settings, they succeed as paintings to a greater degree than before. And they don’t let us off the hook by dwelling on the past.” [The New York Times]

Sebastian Smee took up the National Gallery of Art’s controversial postponement of the “Philip Guston Now” show, arguing that the delay is “a step into confusion and condescension” and an unpopular decision among some of the most important artists of our time. [The Washington Post]

Art & Law

The Times has a report on ongoing efforts by the heirs of Baron Mor Lipot Herzog, whose art collection was looted by Nazis, to locate and recover works by El Greco, Goya, Renoir, Monet, and many others. [The New York Times]

Art & Artists

Here’s an interview with David Byrne, cofounder of the Talking Heads, who created a robust series of ink drawings during the pandemic. [ARTnews]

Howardena Pindell is debuting her first video work in 25 years, titled Rope/Fire/Water, in a solo exhibition at the Shed in New York. [The New York Times]

Banksy has created a new mural depicting a girl hula hooping with a bicycle tire on a wall in Nottingham, England. [The Guardian]

Stained glass artist Maya Husseini talked with the Times about some of her works that were badly damaged in the explosion in Beirut in August. “Thirty years of my professional life were gone,” she said. [The New York Times]

Finally, Rachel Whiteread discussed her new drawings and the implications of a year of unprecedented crises: “There’s been an enormous amount of frustration and desperation this year, but people have also slowed down a bit and perhaps looked at their inner self and done a bit of contemplation,” the artist said. [The Guardian]