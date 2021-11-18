Brooklyn Museum Hires Curators for American Art, Contemporary Art

The Brooklyn Museum has made two major hires. Stephanie Sparling Williams will now be the institution’s curator of American art, beginning in December, and Kimberli Gant will be curator of modern and contemporary art, starting in January.

The museum said that Sparling Williams will expand the museum’s holdings with a focus on Black, Indigenous, and women American artists. She was most recently an associate curator at the Mount Holyoke College Art Museum and a visiting lecturer in art history and African American studies at Mount Holyoke College in Western Massachusetts. She has also held a curatorial post at the Addison Gallery of American Art in Andover, Massachusetts.

Gant, who will add works by artists from the African diaspora to the Brooklyn Museum’s modern and contemporary holdings, was most recently curator of modern and contemporary art at the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, Virginia. She is currently at work at a major traveling exhibition, “Black Orpheus: Jacob Lawrence and the Mbari Club,” which will open at the Chrysler before heading to the New Orleans Museum of Art and the Toledo Museum of Art. She has previously held curatorial posts at the Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts, the Newark Museum, and the Contemporary Austin.

Both curators will join the Brooklyn Museum’s curators in rehanging American art galleries, as part of an initiative funded by the Terra Foundation for American Art and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

In a statement, Brooklyn Museum director Anne Pasternak said, “Stephanie and Kimberli are exceptional additions to our curatorial team, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to the Museum. Their expertise and ambitions to bring new perspectives to the field will undoubtedly strengthen our work to engage in critical conversations and expand the stories we tell.”