Brooklyn Museum Plans Spike Lee Show, Italy Begins Charging for the Pantheon, and More: Morning Links for July 11, 2023

The Headlines

A SPIKE LEE JOINT. In October, the Brooklyn Museum will open an exhibition devoted to filmmaker, actor, and all-around living legend Spike Lee, the Hollywood Reporter reports. “Spike Lee: Creative Sources” will track the inspirations of the beloved 66-year-old director, and feature “an immersive installation of objects drawn from Lee’s personal collection,” according to the museum, and will include “photographs, album covers, movie posters, letters, books, costumes, and film memorabilia,” as well as art by Kehinde Wiley, Elizabeth Catlett, and more, Abbey White writes. Kimberli Gant, curator of modern and contemporary art at the museum, is organizing the affair with curatorial assistant Indira A. Abiskaroon. It runs through February 4, 2024.

NEW INSTITUTIONS. Educator Romi Crawford and the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago are creating a one-semester “program that focuses on pairing instruction by artists of color with hands-on learning by students working alongside them,” Zachary Small reports in the New York Times. It is called the New Art School Modality, is backed by a $250,000 Terra Foundation for American Art grant, and opens in September. Over in Philadelphia, an effort to turn the First Bank of the United States into a museum has lined up $22.2 million in federal funds, Bloomberg reports. It aims to open in 2026. And the New York Times has a deep dive on the Musée Atelier Audemars Piguet, which opened in 2020 in Le Brassus, Switzerland. It was created by the eponymous high-end watchmaker, was designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, and looks pretty wild.

The Digest

The 2025 Front International Triennial in Cleveland will be curated by artist Asad Raza, who took part in its 2022 edition. “The people in Cleveland who maybe don’t even know they’re interested in contemporary art are the people I’m thinking about,” he said in an interview with Alex Greenberger. [ARTnews]

Delhi’s Kiran Nadar Museum of Art dismissed an employee, researcher Sandip K. Luis, for criticizing the institution’s chairperson on Facebook for supporting a pro-government show at the National Gallery of Modern Art. Artists and academics have slammed the dismissal as a violation of free speech. [Frontline]

Italy has begun charging people €5 (about $5.50) to visit the Pantheon in Rome, a move that has led to confusion among tourists and allegations of ticket scalping. Ticketing at the Colosseum has created similar issues; the state of affairs there “is indecent,” an advocate for tour guides said. [The New York Times]

Art collector Peter Brant (who once owned ARTnews) and his wife, model Stephanie Seymour, have listed a Delano & Aldrich–designed residence that they own on Manhattan’s Upper East Side for $23 million. [Page Six]

A Moroccan man was hit with federal charges in the U.S. for allegedly using a lookalike website for the NFT marketplace OpenSea to steal cryptocurrency and NFTs, including a Bored Ape Yacht Club token. He is being held in Morocco. [CoinDesk]

The San Francisco art dealer who was charged with battery after being caught on video spraying water on a homeless woman will be required to complete 35 hours of community service as part of a pretrial diversion program. [The San Francisco Standard]

The Kicker

ISLAND LIFE. In Cultured magazine, Art Production Fund director Casey Fremontinterviewed her father, Vincent Fremont, the former vice president of Andy Warhol Enterprises, about life at Eothen, the storied compound that Warhol and Paul Morrissey bought in the early 1970s in Montauk, on Long Island. He uncorked some great stories, including one about TV host Dick Cavett. As Fremont tells it, Warhol business manager “Fred Hughes came back from the beach, and Andy and I were in Boomhauer Cottage, and Fred said, ‘Oh, Andy, Dick Cavett is naked on the beach’ . . . So we went down to the beach toward the bluff where his house is. And there’s Dick Cavett wearing only a hat and a scarf and sandals. Totally naked.” They all chatted. Warhol’s reaction? “Andy turned red,” Fremont said. [Cultured]