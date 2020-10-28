Brussels Museums Close Again, AAMD Clarifies Deaccessioning Guidelines, and More: Morning Links from October 28, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
News
Museums in Brussels are closing again through mid-November as part of a newly instituted coronavirus lockdown in Belgium. [Artnet News]
In a new memo, Association of Art Museum Directors board president Brent Benjamin explained the industry group’s new guidelines about deaccessioning. While using the funds to support “long-term needs” is tempting, it should be discouraged, he said. [The Art Newspaper]
The Art X Lagos fair in Nigeria has been postponed in solidarity with protestors demonstrating against police brutality as part of the #EndSARS movement. [Artnet News]
U.S. officials are demanding that the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco return two 1,500-pound decorative lintels that were allegedly taken from Thailand without a license. [San Francisco Chronicle]
Museums
Lauren Tate Baeza has been named curator of African art at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta. She comes from Atlanta’s National Center for Civil and Human Rights. [Culture Type]
David Adjaye has won the Royal Gold Medal, a coveted architecture award. He is currently at work on buildings for Princeton University’s art museum and the Studio Museum in Harlem. [The Daily Princetonian]
War museums in the Netherlands are tightening their security after thieves have started going after Nazi paraphernalia held in institutions in the country. [The Guardian]
Market
Three Alfa Romeo cars will appear in a Sotheby’s contemporary art sale in New York tonight. They’re priced at $14 million–$20 million. [The New York Times]
The collection of the late William Royall is headed to Phillips this December. His holdings were rich in Black art, with key works by Amy Sherald, Mickalene Thomas, and more. [Art Market Monitor]