Museums Across California Close to Stave Off Coronavirus

Museums across California, where the total number of confirmed cases of illness from the coronavirus is around 200, have announced plans to close.

In a joint statement, the four largest museums in San Francisco—the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Asian Art Museum, and the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, which oversees the de Young and Legion of Honor—said that they would close Friday after 5 p.m. local time. The city also announced that it would close its public schools.

In the statement, the museums said, “With their united focus on the health and safety of their visitors and staff members, the museums made this decision to align with local and federal guidelines and social distancing recommendations for the containment of the coronavirus.”

In Los Angeles, responses to the coronavirus at art institutions have been varied, though much of the city has come to halt, with the Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation’s second largest public school system, closing all schools beginning Monday; the area’s Catholic archdiocese telling parishioners they do not need to attend Sunday mass for the next three months; and the closure of Disneyland in Anaheim.

Among the museums to close in L.A. are both locations of the Museum of Contemporary Art (on Grand Avenue in downtown and its Little Tokyo space, the Geffen Contemporary) and the Broad, the private museum founded by ARTnews Top 200 Collectors Edythe and Eli Broad, which were closed as of Friday. The J. Paul Getty Museum’s two locations, the Getty Center and the Getty Villa, will close on Saturday. In a statement, the Getty said, “Given the fluidity and uncertainty of the current crisis, we cannot determine the duration of the closure at this time.”

In an email sent on Thursday, the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens said that though all of its public events have been canceled through May 31, the institution would remain open. Huntington president Karen Lawrence explained the decision by saying, “as we know that in stressful times, they have been a place of immense respite and restoration. The 120 acres of gardens at The Huntington, in particular, provide spaces where healthy visitors can easily enjoy our collections while observing social distancing recommendations.”

ARTnews has reached out to other museums in California and will update this post.