Camille Henrot Heads to Hauser & Wirth After Metro Pictures’s Closure

With New York’s beloved Metro Pictures gallery set to shutter at the end of the year, Camille Henrot, one of the artists that it represented, has joined a new gallery: Hauser & Wirth, which has 15 locations worldwide. Hauser & Wirth will represent her in the U.S., and she will maintain representation with her other international galleries, Kamel Mennour (in London and Paris) and König Galerie (Berlin, London, and Seoul). Hauser & Wirth’s first Henrot presentation will be a booth at Frieze Los Angeles next year.

Henrot is the third artist from the Metro Pictures roster to join Hauser & Wirth, after Cindy Sherman and Gary Simmons. “There will be no more,” Marc Payot, president of Hauser & Wirth, said with a laugh in a phone conversation. “All of them are very natural additions to the program.”

Camille Henrot, Bad Dad & Beyond, 2017. ©ADAGP and Camille Henrot/Photo Genevieve Hanson/Courtesy the artist, Kamel Mennour, and König Galerie

Henrot’s pleasantly strange art has charmed viewers worldwide because it has broached issues related to the body, the natural world, and technology in such unusual ways. She’s best known for Grosse Fatigue (2013), a video that retraces the creation of the universe in the form moving images that are rearranged around a computer desktop, though she has also produced paintings of animals, sculptures that resemble semi-functional telephones, and ikebana flower arrangements.

As it happens, Henrot has a personal connection to at least one Hauser & Wirth artist: Pierre Huyghe, whose studio she once worked in. Referring to other artists represented by Hauser & Wirth, Payot said, “I always thought it was interesting how she deals with the body—abstractions of the body, and representations of the body. I immediately thought of [Maria] Lassnig, or [Louise] Bourgeois, of course. Then there’s more a conceptual influence: a Huyghe influence. But then, she’s really developed her own language.”

Payot, who is Swiss by birth, added, “She has studios in New York and Berlin, so she’s a European-American phenomenon. And so, there’s a parallel with my world.”

Henrot’s representation with Hauser & Wirth comes as others on the Metro Pictures roster find new galleries. Over the past few months, Robert Longo and Latifa Echakhch joined Pace Gallery, Jim Shaw got representation with Gagosian, and Louise Lawler expanded her deal with Sprüth Magers.

The news also comes just a couple weeks after one noted artist left Hauser & Wirth’s roster: Simone Leigh, who is set to the do the U.S. Pavilion at the 2022 Venice Biennale.