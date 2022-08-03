Candy Darling Biopic to Star Hari Nef, Storied SoHo Developer Dies, and More: Morning Links for August 3, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

THE SCREENING ROOM. More details have been released about the forthcoming biopic on Candy Darling, the transgender pioneer, Andy Warhol superstar, and subject of one of the Velvet Underground’s greatest songs, Deadline reports. Transparent actress Hari Nef is starring, and Transparent writer Stephanie Kornick is handling the script. “The dream was always to play Candy, and it is the honor of my life to get the chance to do it,” Nef said. A director has not yet been named. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art announced that the honorees for its star-studded annual Art+Film Gala will be artist Helen Pashgian and director Park Chan-wook, the Hollywood Reporter reports. It is on the calendar for November 5.

THE MANEUVER THAT MADE SOHO. Architect and developer Bernard Marson is not a widely mentioned name in accounts of Downtown Manhattan art history, but he was essential, working to make SoHo a haven for artists. In the late 1970s, he spotted a loophole in “an obscure zoning resolution that allowed for ‘studios with accessory living’ in manufacturing districts,” which helped legalize artist tenants there, Sam Roberts writes in the New York Times, in an obituary. Marson, who died last month at 91, was not just an eagle-eyed reader of regulations. He also was involved in buying and converting buildings in SoHo into lofts, and was architect Marcel Breuer’s site rep during the construction of his Whitney Museum on the Upper East Side.

The Digest

JOB POSTINGS. Muyiwa Oki, of the firm Mace, was elected president of the Royal Institute of British Architects, ArtReview reports. Oki is RIBA’s first Black president. Daisy Nam, a curator at Ballroom Marfa since 2020, has been named director of the Texas exhibition space, the Art Newspaper reports. Also in the Lone Star state: Andrew Eschelbacher , who is director of curatorial affairs at the American Federation of Arts, is joining the Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth as director of collections and exhibitions, per the Fort Worth Business Press.

The esteemed rock magazine Creem is coming back, and Raymond Pettibon has created art for its first cover. “I don’t remember if I ever had any aspirations of making a cover for Creem, but there it is,” the artist said. [Vanity Fair]

Preparations are underway for the first comprehensive Brice Marden catalogue raisonné, and the project is seeking submissions from owners of his work. Tiffany Bell is editor on the initiative, which is supported by Gagosian. In other Marden news, he has solo shows on view now at the Kunstmuseum Basel in Switzerland and the Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens. [Official Marden Catalogue Raisonné Site]

Pour yourself another cup of coffee, or mix yourself another cocktail: Savor this slideshow of unforgettable photographs from the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s by the great Ghanaian photographer James Barnor. [The Guardian]

Curator and socialite Stacy Engman claimed that she was accosted by a “stalker” at the recent Watermill Center benefit in the Hamptons (here’s the ARTnews report of the event) over NFTs she has been making. “Someone said she was targeting me since I’m a billionaire and since my NFTs are worth so much,” Engman said. [Page Six]

The Kicker

JUST HOW BAD IS GENDER INEQUALITY IN ART? According to a study conducted by artist and art historian Helen Gorrill, women artists make about £0.10 from selling their work for every £1 that men make from selling theirs, the Guardian reports. (That’s about $0.12 to $1.22 at the current exchange rate.) “It’s the most shocking gender value gap that I’ve come across in any industry at all,” Gorrill has said. [The Guardian]