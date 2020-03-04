New York Gets Carmen Herrera Mural, Hong Kong Galleries Ponder Coronavirus, and More: Morning Links from March 4, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

While some museums around the world close in response to the coronavirus’s spread, the Art Institute of Chicago has banned its staff members from traveling to certain regions of the world impacted by the outbreak. [Chicago Tribune]

With the coronavirus continuing to make business difficult in Hong Kong, some galleries are wondering whether it’s worth having a physical space at all. [South China Morning Post]

New York’s East Harlem neighborhood is getting a mural by Carmen Herrera, the artist who’s been celebrated for her minimalist geometric abstractions. Students at a local middle school will help paint it. [The New York Times]

Artists

Cuban artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara was arrested while en route to a “kiss-in” held by members of the LGBTQ community in the country. He has previously been arrested under legislation that allows the Cuban government to control independent artistic production. [The Art Newspaper]

Artist Leilah Weinraub showed her film Shakedown at the 2017 Whitney Biennial, one of America’s most important recurring shows. Now, it’s headed to Pornhub. [Variety]

Despite having “virtually no commercial market,” Lithuania took home the Venice Biennale’s top prize last year, in a sign that the country’s art scene is flourishing. [The Guardian]

Market

After scaling back its Middle Eastern auctions, two major figures from Sotheby’s Middle Eastern and Asian art team—Roxane Zand, its Middle East deputy chair, and Yamini Mehta, its senior director of Indian art—are leaving the auction house. [The National]

Around New York

One of the biggest—and strangest—fairs of Armory Week in New York, the Spring/Art Art Show, opened yesterday, with offerings centered around the theme of maximalism. Take a tour through the fair. [ARTnews]

Read a report from the opening of the Met Breuer’s new Gerhard Richter survey in New York, which brought out all kinds of art-world celebrities, from collectors Leon and Debra Black to artist Julie Mehretu, who could be seen applying sanitizer. [Bloomberg]

Tattoos

Miley Cyrus got a tattoo based on a work by Henri Matisse. [Yahoo! Lifestyle]