Carnegie International, the U.S.’s Oldest Biennial-Style Show, Names Artists for 2022 Edition

The Carnegie International in Pittsburgh, the oldest biennial-style show in the U.S., has revealed the artist list for its 2022 edition, which is due to kick off at the Carnegie Museum of Art on September 24.
SculptureCenter director Sohrab Mohebbi organized the show, which is titled “Is it morning for you yet?,” a reference to a Mayan Kaqchikel expression meant as an alternative to the phrase “Good morning,” according to the show’s announcement. Artist Édgar Calel, whose work will be included in the 2022 Carnegie International, spurred Mohebbi to name the show this way.
In a statement, Mohebbi said that his show will feature artists who are “reminding us that not only do our histories of pain and longing bind us, but furthermore, our narratives of resistance and survival help us reimagine the world.”
Although it does not take place in a major capital, the Carnegie International has been considered a bellwether for the art scene in the U.S. since its inception in 1896. Taking place roughly every four to five years, the show has been credited with bringing international artists some of their first major attention in the U.S.
As with the Whitney Biennial, the Berlin Biennale, Documenta, and other major recurring art exhibitions that have taken place this year, many of the artists included are not white. A significant number also hail from outside the U.S. and Europe, the regions that are often given the greatest weight at biennials.
At least three artists in this Carnegie International—Mire Lee, Monira Al Qadiri, and Tishan Hsu, whose work was recently the subject of a survey that Mohebbi organized—are also currently being shown at the Venice Biennale.
And, in a move that is becoming increasingly common at major biennials, there is a sprinkling of dead artists at this Carnegie International, with Felix Gonzalez-Torres, Kate Millett, Yolanda López, and Pacita Abad among those set to figure in the show.
The artist list for this edition of the Carnegie International, the show’s 58th, follows in full below, along with the names of the people contributing to its catalogue.
Artists
Abdul Hay Mosallam Zarara
Ali Eyal
Võ An Khánh
Andy Robert
Angel Velasco Shaw
Anh Trần
Antonio Martorell with poetry by Ernesto Cardenal
Aziz Hazara
Banu Cennetoğlu
Carlos Cañas
Carlos Motta
Christian Nyampeta
Claes Oldenburg
Colectivo 3 (Aarón Flores, Araceli Zúñiga, Blanca Noval Vilar, and César Espinosa)
Dala Nasser
Daniel Lie
Denzil Forrester
Dia al-Azzawi
Diane Severin Nguyen
Doan Ket
Dogma Collection
Édgar Calel
Felix Gonzalez-Torres
Fereydoun Ave
Giana De Dier
Hiromi Tsuchida
Hyphen— (Akmalia Rizqita “Chita,” Grace Samboh, Ratna Mufida), presenting works by: Kustiyah alongside Edhi Sunarso, Gregorius Sidharta Soegijo, Kartika, Rustamadji, Siti Ruliyati, Sriyani Hudyonoto, Sudarso, Trubus Soedarsono, Zaini
I Gusti Ayu Kadek Murniasih
Isabel De Obaldía
James “Yaya” Hough
Joong Seop Lee
Julian Abraham “Togar”
Tith Kanitha
Karen Tei Yamashita
Kate Millett
Krista Belle Stewart
Laal Collection
Laila Shawa
LaToya Ruby Frazier
Let’s Get Free: The Women and Trans Prisoner Defense Committee
Los Angeles Poverty Department
Louise E. Jefferson
Malcolm Peacock
Margarita Azurdia
Melike Kara
Michael Zinzun
Mire Lee
Mohammed Sami
Monira Al Qadiri
Museo de la Solidaridad Salvador Allende Collection presenting works by: Alberto Pérez, Alfredo Portillos, Anders Åberg, Anonymous women, Bat T. Tchouloun, Carol Law, Derek Boshier, Eduardo Terrazas, Ernest Pignon-Ernest, Francisco Brugnoli, Gontran Guanaes Netto, Hanns Karlewski, Hugo Rivera-Scott, Leonilda González, Lilo Salberg, Luis Felipe Noé, Luis Tomasello, Maryse Eloy, Myra Landau, N. Bavoujav, Öyvind Fahlström, Patricia Israel, Paul Peter Piech, Ricardo Mesa, Ryszard Winiarski, Sambuungiin Mashbat, SANALBAT (S. Natsagdorj, N. Sandagdorj, N. Sukhbat), Valentina Cruz, Ximena Armas
Nancy Buchanan
Naufus Ramírez-Figueroa
Nikki Arai
Pacita Abad
Patricia Belli
Philomé Obin
Pio Abad
Rafa Nasiri and Etel Adnan
Rafael Domenech
Vandy Rattana
Park Rehyun
Rini Templeton
Roberto Cabrera
Rosa Mena Valenzuela
Sanaa Gateja
Soun-Gui Kim
Susan Meiselas
Svay Ken
Tei Carpenter / Agency—Agency
terra0
Thu Van Tran
Thuraya Al-Baqsami
Tishan Hsu
Tony Cokes
Trương Công Tùng
Yolanda Lopez
Yooyun
Yang Zahia Rahmani
With catalog contributions by:
Ana Álvarez
Arlette Quỳnh-Anh Trần
Bruce Hainley
Camila Palomino
Carlos Dada
Dan Leers
Dana Bishop-Root
Duy Lap Nguyen
Fahim Amir
Freya Chou
Jean-Luc Nancy
Jenni Crain
José Esparza Chong Cuy
Laura Brown
Laura Kurgan, Dare Brawley, Brian House, Jia Zhang, and Wendy Hui Kyong Chun
Liz Park
Muheb Esmat
Myriam Ben Salah
Negar Azimi
Pablo José Ramírez
Pooja Bhatia
Rana Issa
Rasha Salti
Renée Akitelek Mboya
Robert M Ochshorn
Roger Nelson
Ryan Inouye
Sohrab Mohebbi
Talia Heiman
Thiago de Paula Souza
Thomas Keenan
Wingston González
Yeonsook “Rita” Lee