Carnegie International, the U.S.’s Oldest Biennial-Style Show, Names Artists for 2022 Edition

The Carnegie International in Pittsburgh, the oldest biennial-style show in the U.S., has revealed the artist list for its 2022 edition, which is due to kick off at the Carnegie Museum of Art on September 24.

SculptureCenter director Sohrab Mohebbi organized the show, which is titled “Is it morning for you yet?,” a reference to a Mayan Kaqchikel expression meant as an alternative to the phrase “Good morning,” according to the show’s announcement. Artist Édgar Calel, whose work will be included in the 2022 Carnegie International, spurred Mohebbi to name the show this way.

In a statement, Mohebbi said that his show will feature artists who are “reminding us that not only do our histories of pain and longing bind us, but furthermore, our narratives of resistance and survival help us reimagine the world.”

Although it does not take place in a major capital, the Carnegie International has been considered a bellwether for the art scene in the U.S. since its inception in 1896. Taking place roughly every four to five years, the show has been credited with bringing international artists some of their first major attention in the U.S.

As with the Whitney Biennial, the Berlin Biennale, Documenta, and other major recurring art exhibitions that have taken place this year, many of the artists included are not white. A significant number also hail from outside the U.S. and Europe, the regions that are often given the greatest weight at biennials.

At least three artists in this Carnegie International—Mire Lee, Monira Al Qadiri, and Tishan Hsu, whose work was recently the subject of a survey that Mohebbi organized—are also currently being shown at the Venice Biennale.

And, in a move that is becoming increasingly common at major biennials, there is a sprinkling of dead artists at this Carnegie International, with Felix Gonzalez-Torres, Kate Millett, Yolanda López, and Pacita Abad among those set to figure in the show.

The artist list for this edition of the Carnegie International, the show’s 58th, follows in full below, along with the names of the people contributing to its catalogue.

Artists

Abdul Hay Mosallam Zarara

Ali Eyal

Võ An Khánh

Andy Robert

Angel Velasco Shaw

Anh Trần

Antonio Martorell with poetry by Ernesto Cardenal

Aziz Hazara

Banu Cennetoğlu

Carlos Cañas

Carlos Motta

Christian Nyampeta

Claes Oldenburg

Colectivo 3 (Aarón Flores, Araceli Zúñiga, Blanca Noval Vilar, and César Espinosa)

Dala Nasser

Daniel Lie

Denzil Forrester

Dia al-Azzawi

Diane Severin Nguyen

Doan Ket

Dogma Collection

Édgar Calel

Felix Gonzalez-Torres

Fereydoun Ave

Giana De Dier

Hiromi Tsuchida

Hyphen— (Akmalia Rizqita “Chita,” Grace Samboh, Ratna Mufida), presenting works by: Kustiyah alongside Edhi Sunarso, Gregorius Sidharta Soegijo, Kartika, Rustamadji, Siti Ruliyati, Sriyani Hudyonoto, Sudarso, Trubus Soedarsono, Zaini

I Gusti Ayu Kadek Murniasih

Isabel De Obaldía

James “Yaya” Hough

Joong Seop Lee

Julian Abraham “Togar”

Tith Kanitha

Karen Tei Yamashita

Kate Millett

Krista Belle Stewart

Laal Collection

Laila Shawa

LaToya Ruby Frazier

Let’s Get Free: The Women and Trans Prisoner Defense Committee

Los Angeles Poverty Department

Louise E. Jefferson

Malcolm Peacock

Margarita Azurdia

Melike Kara

Michael Zinzun

Mire Lee

Mohammed Sami

Monira Al Qadiri

Museo de la Solidaridad Salvador Allende Collection presenting works by: Alberto Pérez, Alfredo Portillos, Anders Åberg, Anonymous women, Bat T. Tchouloun, Carol Law, Derek Boshier, Eduardo Terrazas, Ernest Pignon-Ernest, Francisco Brugnoli, Gontran Guanaes Netto, Hanns Karlewski, Hugo Rivera-Scott, Leonilda González, Lilo Salberg, Luis Felipe Noé, Luis Tomasello, Maryse Eloy, Myra Landau, N. Bavoujav, Öyvind Fahlström, Patricia Israel, Paul Peter Piech, Ricardo Mesa, Ryszard Winiarski, Sambuungiin Mashbat, SANALBAT (S. Natsagdorj, N. Sandagdorj, N. Sukhbat), Valentina Cruz, Ximena Armas

Nancy Buchanan

Naufus Ramírez-Figueroa

Nikki Arai

Pacita Abad

Patricia Belli

Philomé Obin

Pio Abad

Rafa Nasiri and Etel Adnan

Rafael Domenech

Vandy Rattana

Park Rehyun

Rini Templeton

Roberto Cabrera

Rosa Mena Valenzuela

Sanaa Gateja

Soun-Gui Kim

Susan Meiselas

Svay Ken

Tei Carpenter / Agency—Agency

terra0

Thu Van Tran

Thuraya Al-Baqsami

Tishan Hsu

Tony Cokes

Trương Công Tùng

Yolanda Lopez

Yooyun

Yang Zahia Rahmani

With catalog contributions by:

Ana Álvarez

Arlette Quỳnh-Anh Trần

Bruce Hainley

Camila Palomino

Carlos Dada

Dan Leers

Dana Bishop-Root

Duy Lap Nguyen

Fahim Amir

Freya Chou

Jean-Luc Nancy

Jenni Crain

José Esparza Chong Cuy

Laura Brown

Laura Kurgan, Dare Brawley, Brian House, Jia Zhang, and Wendy Hui Kyong Chun

Liz Park

Muheb Esmat

Myriam Ben Salah

Negar Azimi

Pablo José Ramírez

Pooja Bhatia

Rana Issa

Rasha Salti

Renée Akitelek Mboya

Robert M Ochshorn

Roger Nelson

Ryan Inouye

Sohrab Mohebbi

Talia Heiman

Thiago de Paula Souza

Thomas Keenan

Wingston González

Yeonsook “Rita” Lee