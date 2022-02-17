Here’s a Quick Roundup of the Celebrities Spotted at Frieze L.A.’s VIP Opening

Unlike the majority of art fairs elsewhere in the world, Frieze Los Angeles has a reputation for attracting A-list Hollywood celebrities. The secrecy of the art world’s business dealings makes it hard to verify if those stars actually buying, but on the fair’s VIP day on Thursday, you were bound to see a few actors strolling through the aisles. That the fair relocated across from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills for this edition may act as an even greater draw for celebrities. Here’s a rundown of sightings that we’ve seen and that ARTnews’s sources tell us have been spotted.

Actor Owen Wilson (currently starring in the recently released Marry Me, opposite Jennifer Lopez) and The Late Late Show host James Corden were both on hand. Also seen at the fair were two Saturday Night Live alums: Amy Poehler and Will Ferrell, whose wife Viveca Paulin is a major collector in her own right and a trustee at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

The James Bond connections were strong at the fair, with Pierce Brosnan, the fifth actor to play the long-running franchise’s titular MI6 agent, walking around in a brown suede blazer. Several people spotted Jane Seymour, known for her role as Bond girl Solitaire, a psychic with a penchant for tarot card reading, in the 1973 film Live and Let Die, in which she appeared opposite Roger Moore as Bond.

One frequent fair attendee, Brad Pitt, was likely missing from the fair today, as he seems to currently be in Europe. On Wednesday, the Centre Pompidou in Paris tweeted that he had recently visited the museum with his friend, artist Thomas Houseago, whose work is the subject of a solo booth at this year’s Frieze, courtesy of Brussels-based gallery Xavier Hufkens.

The most buzzed-about celebrity thought to be in attendance this year was Gwyneth Paltrow, reportedly with an art adviser in tow. Paltrow made headlines earlier this month after a profile in Architectural Digest suggested she owned major works by pioneering sculptor Ruth Asawa. The article went viral on Twitter, but for the wrong reasons, after news emerged that the Asawas weren’t the real deal. It seems that Paltrow would have a lot to prove to the art world when it comes to her collecting bonafides. And, after all, what better place to do that at Frieze Los Angeles, which continues through Sunday.

Sources tell us that, later in the day, the Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who was listed on ARTnews’s Top 200 Collectors list in 2016 and 2017, was strolling around the fair with an entourage that included his father George. A few musicians also made the rounds, including the Weeknd and Mike D of the Beastie Boys, as did actor Donald Glover (or Childish Gambino when he’s rapping).

This post will be updated as we hear or see more.