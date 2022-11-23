Celtic Coins Stolen from German Museum, New York Representative Investigated Over Met Gala Invite, and More: Morning Links for November 23, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

A ‘COMPLETE CATASTROPHE’ has taken place in the German city of Manching, according to its mayor, Herbert Nerb. He was referring to the theft of a cache of 450 Celtic coins that was stolen from a museum there on Tuesday. According to the Guardian, that group is worth several million euros. To undertake the heist, the thieves cut off the museum’s telephone service and the internet connection, and broke into a showcase. Markus Blume , the minister of arts and sciences for the Bavaria region, did not mince words when he called the occurrence a “disaster.”

PARTY POLEMIC. The New York politician Carolyn Maloney, a Democratic Representative in the House, may have gotten herself into a good deal of trouble by allegedly seeking an invite to the Met Gala, Politico reports. Investigators with the House Ethics Committee have said that Maloney had called Emily Rafferty, a former president of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s board, to procure a seat at the closely watched party after being cut from its guest list in 2016. Maloney said she didn’t remember having done so. The committee also claimed to have found an email in which she sought entrée to the 2020 edition of the gala. Why is any of this a potential issue? “If Rep. Maloney solicited or accepted impermissible gifts, then she may have violated House rules, standards of conduct and federal law,” an official report said.

The Digest

The Frieze art fair has revealed the exhibitor list for its 2023 Los Angeles edition, its largest-ever event in the city, with more than 120 galleries lined up. [Los Angeles Times]

Two Just Stop Oil protestors were found guilty of damaging the frame of a Vincent van Gogh painting at London’s Courtauld Gallery. A judge said they’d permanently altered the frame. [The Guardian]

Grace Ndiritu, whose work often forms of healing and decolonization, is this year’s winner of the Film London Jarman Award, which goes to one filmmaker based in the U.K. each year. She will take home £10,000. [The Guardian]

The 26-year-old dealer Cierra Britton is opening a new gallery in New York’s Lower East Side that will count as “the only one of its kind in New York dedicated to representing BIPOC womxn artists,” Folasade Ologundudu writes. [Artnet News]

Architect David Adjaye, who’s currently at work on a new building for the Studio Museum in Harlem, will make a rammed-earth sculptural installation that will encircle the Griot Museum of Black History in St. Louis. Titled Asaase III, it’s similar to a work that appeared in an Antwaun Sargent–curated Gagosian show last year. [St. Louis Public Radio]

New York’s Hollis Taggart gallery has taken on the estates of two Abstract Expressionists whose estates haven’t had gallery representation for years—Norman Carton and Albert Kotin—and well as the nonagenarian artist Sheila Isham. [The Art Newspaper]

The Kicker

HOP TO IT. The K-pop star RM has revealed himself to be art lover and collector as of late, with his Instagram acting as a reliable log of all the museums he’s been to. “As one of many art enthusiasts, I just want to visit great exhibitions when I get a chance and share with people so they can enjoy them as well,” he told ARTnews earlier this year. The latest institution he’s attended is the Whitney Museum in New York, where he saw an Edward Hopper survey. Of his trip to the city, he wrote, “so good to be back !” [@rkive/Instagram]