Centre Pompidou to Continue Showing Collection During Extended Closure

Though the Centre Pompidou in Paris will experience a three-year-long closure as part of a major restoration project starting in 2023, the institution already has plans to keep the works in its collection on view in various settings. According to a report by the Art Newspaper, the museum is mulling partnerships with other French art institutions to present the 120,000 works in its collection while the €200 million (about $235 million) renovation effort is underway.

Serge Lasvignes, president of the Centre Pompidou, told the Art Newspaper that the museum will show its collection “as much as possible” during the closure, with Pompidou curators working on exhibitions to be staged off-site.

The Centre Pompidou-Metz, an annex in Lorraine, will be among the venues hosting presentations, and Lasvignes told the Art Newspaper that “numerous partnership proposals” are on the table for the Centre Pompidou, which will use its closure to “forge lasting relationships with cultural players.”

The Centre Pompidou also has plans to open an outpost in the Parisian suburb of Massy in 2025. In that space, the museum will store and conserve works in addition to presenting exhibitions, performances, and other programming in an accompanying space.

The news of the Centre Pompidou’s plans to keep its exhibition programs running through its closure comes as new lockdown measures in France are being implemented this week amid surging Covid-19 cases in the country. Art institutions including the Centre Pompidou, the Louvre, and the Musée d’Orsay remain temporarily closed to the public as part of efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus.