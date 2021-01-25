Paris’s Centre Pompidou Faces Years-Long Closure Amid Renovation Effort

The French minister of culture, Roselyne Bachelot, has announced that the Centre Pompidou in Paris will undergo a three-year-long restoration beginning at the end of 2023. According to a report by Le Figaro, the institution will plan to reopen in 2027 following the project.

“We no longer have a choice, the building is in distress,” Centre Pompidou president Serge Lasvignes told Le Figaro of the extensive upkeep needed for its Renzo Piano- and Richard Rogers-designed exterior of steel piping that was constructed in the 1970s. The renovation, which is estimated to cost €200 million ($242.9 million), will bring the building up to the necessary safety and accessibility standards necessary for its continued operation.

With the renovations set to be complete by the end of 2026, the museum will reopen on the occasion of its 50th anniversary year in 2027. The Bibliothèque Publique d’Information housed within the Centre Pompidou will be moved to a temporary location during the work on the building.

“There were two options on the table, one being to restore the center while keeping it open, the other being full closure,” Bachelot told Le Figaro. “I chose the second because it turned out to be shorter in time and a little cheaper.”

French museums have been hit hard by the pandemic, with many major ones in the country closed to the public for much of the past month. Earlier this month, the Louvre revealed that it experienced a 72 percent attendance drop in 2020 as a result of the global health crisis, and the opening of the Bourse de Commerce, which will house the collection of ARTnews Top 200 Collector François Pinault, has been delayed by pandemic-related lockdowns in Paris.

The Pompidou has been directly impacted by Covid-19 as well. The institution put on hold its plans to open a branch in South Korea in March, just as the pandemic was beginning in Europe.