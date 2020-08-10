Chicago Galleries Implement Reservation App for Appointments, Jared Leto Will Play Andy Warhol in Forthcoming Film, and More: Morning Links from August 10, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Market

Thomas Olbricht, who has appeared on the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list, is selling some 500 works from his holdings at the Cologne-based auction house Van Ham in September. The top lot in the sale is George Condo’s 2005 painting Screaming Couple, whose pre-sale estimate is €300,000 to €500,000. [The Art Market Monitor]

A group of Chicago galleries and art institutions have begun using Tock, an app that restaurants have used for managing reservations, to schedule visitors’ appointments amid the pandemic. Enterprises currently using the platform include Document Gallery, Patron Gallery, and the Museum of Contemporary Photography. [The Art Newspaper]

Beirut

Artists Tarek Moukaddem, Abed Al Kadiri, Katya Traboulsi, and others spoke with the Art Newspaper about the impact of the explosions last week in Beirut. [The Art Newspaper]

Some art institutions in the city—including the Sursock Museum and Sfeir-Semler Gallery—sustained damage from the blasts. [ARTnews]

Museums

Rome’s MaXXI museum will open an outpost in an 18th-century palace in L’Aquila, Italy, in October. [The Art Newspaper]

Art & Artists

View an excerpt of a new three-channel video installation by Akeem Smith, who will have an exhibition at Red Bull Arts in New York in September. With this piece, which is titled Social Cohesiveness and features footage from Jamaican dancehalls, the artist aims to “decentralize history, to illustrate that there is not one primary story, but many that coalesce,” he said. [T: The New York Times Style Magazine]

Here are works by the winners and finalists of the Australia’s 2020 National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards. Artist Ngarralja Tommy May won the top prize, which comes with $50,000. [The Guardian]

Jason Farago analyzed Katsushika Hokusai’s woodblock print Ejiri in Suruga Province, which the critic writes “captures an instant, with an exactitude that feels almost photographic.” [The New York Times]

Film

Watch the trailer for Steve McQueen’s new work Small Axe, a five-part series focused on London’s West Indian community. [ARTnews]

Actor Jared Leto confirmed that he will play Andy Warhol in a forthcoming movie, writing of the artist in a post on Instagram, “We miss you and your genius.” [People]

Finally, here’s a piece on the Criterion Collection’s new set featuring the complete works of the late filmmaker Agnès Varda. [The Wall Street Journal]