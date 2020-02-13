Skip to main content
Christie’s Contemporary Art Sale Totals $72.8 M., What Happens When Artists and Galleries Split, and More: Morning Links from February 13, 2020

Installation view of Andy Warhol's 1977
Andy Warhol's 1977 Muhammad Ali sold for $6.46 million at Christie's London. Guy Bell/Shutterstock

Market

Last night, Christie’s totaled $72.8 million in a sale of contemporary art in London. Warhol’s portrait of Muhammad Ali was the top lot, going for $6.46 million. [ARTnews/Art Market Monitor]

Emerging artist Amoako Boafo laments that a work of his painted last year is already being sold at auction. Stefan Simchowitz consigned it to Phillips, where it will be offered later today. [Bloomberg]

Attorney Azmina Jasani on the possible legal implications of when artists and galleries end their relationships. [The Art Newspaper]

Artists

Ahead of her career retrospective opening at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art this week, Kelly Crow profiles Luchita Hurtado. [The Wall Street Journal]

From the archives: Read a profile of Hurtado from 2017, as her star was beginning to rise. [ARTnews]

Carolina A. Miranda interviews two L.A.-based Pattern & Decoration artists, Constance Mallinson and Merion Estes, who are also close friends. [Los Angeles Times]

Barbara Kruger discusses the banners and billboards she has installed around Los Angeles as part of the Frieze L.A. art fair. [The Guardian]

Collecting

When a mentor, Joy Simmons, told them to start over with their collection, L.A.-based couple Arthur Lewis and Hau Nguyen did exactly that. [The New York Times]

The Art Newspaper sits down with Pamela J. Joyner to talk about her collection, which focuses on African-American artists. [The Art Newspaper]

Misc.

A look at how museums, including the Met and the MCA Chicago, are making works from their collection accessible to blind and low-vision people. [Art in America]

Jason Farago reviews the Brooklyn Museum show “Jacques-Louis David Meets Kehinde Wiley,” which pairs equestrian portraits by both artists. [The New York Times]

Newswire

