Christie’s Starts Venture-Capital Firm, Collector Gilberto Chateaubriand Dies at 97, and More: Morning Links for July 19, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

BRAZILIAN ART COLLECTOR GILBERTO CHATEAUBRIAND has died at the age of 97, the Art Newspaper reports. “Gilberto had the largest and most qualified collection of modern and contemporary Brazilian art in the country,” Luiz Camillo Osorio, the curator of the Pipa Institute, a nonprofit that support Brazilian contemporary art, said in a statement published by TAN. The son of Assis Chateaubriand, who started the Museu de Arte de São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand , Gilberto Chateaubriand was said to have a collection with more than 8,000 artworks, and he was a veteran of the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list. A philanthropist, he was on the board of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, and was involved with numerous museums in Brazil.

ARTIST UPDATES. Studio K.O.S., the art group founded by the late Tim Rollins with New York City middle-school students in the 1980s, has a show at O-Town House in Los Angeles, and is in the Los Angeles Times. Longtime partners artist Mickalene Thomas and curator Racquel Chevremont, who sometimes worked together under the name Deux Femmes Noires, have split up, Page Six reports. They “remain committed to completing our current projects as Deux Femmes Noires,” they said in a statement. And Rachel Whiteread is in the Guardian, discussing the immense efforts that went into creating her public sculpture House (1993–94) in East London.

The Digest

Christie’s has inaugurated an in-house venture-capital arm, Christie’s Ventures, which will focus on investing in young companies developing technologies related to buying and selling art. It said that it will provide funding to some startups in the coming weeks. [The Wall Street Journal]

The organized-labor push continues at U.S. cultural institutions. The United Auto Workers said that staffers at the Dia Art Foundation are taking steps to form a union that would include 135 people in New York and New Mexico. [The Art Newspaper]

Police in Toronto are seeking a suspect that they allege used spray paint to vandalize a sculpture by Brian Jungen, titled Couch Monster, that was installed outside the Art Gallery of Ontario earlier this summer. [Toronto.com]

The Zentrums für Kunst und Medien in Karlsruhe, Germany, has named as its director Alistair Hudson, who was reportedly asked to leave his position leading the Whitworth Art Gallery at Manchester University in England earlier this year over a statement of Palestinian solidarity that was included in a Forensic Architecture show there. [ArtReview]

The Busan Biennale has released the full artist list for its 2022 edition, which arrives in early September. It includes 64 artists and collectives, including Mika Rottenberg, Sara Sejin Chang, and Jennifer Tee. [The Korea Herald]

The Onion has a must-read archaeology story. [The Onion]

The Kicker

ONE MORE ARTIST UPDATE! Fluxus legend Alison Knowles is about to open a retrospective at the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive in California, and chatted with the New York Times about her career. Perhaps her most famous work is the fairly self-explanatory 1962 piece, Proposition #2: Make a Salad , which has been performed—meaning, served up to crowds—at venues the world over. “Salads are more available nowadays, at least in this country,” Knowles told Jori Finkel, “but the idea in 1962 of having green food available for a performance was extremely odd. It was also difficult for people organizing the concert who usually worry about sound to suddenly worry about getting good, green food for people to eat.” [The New York Times]