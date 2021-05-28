Christina Quarles, Closely Watched Painter of Complex Figurations, Joins Hauser & Wirth

The Los Angeles–based artist Christina Quarles, who is known for exploring notions of identity through her brightly colored painting of segmented and contorted bodies, has joined Hauser & Wirth. The mega-gallery will represent the artist in collaboration with Pilar Corrias in London.

Quarles’s work is currently the subject of solo exhibitions at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago and the X Museum in Beijing. She will also open a solo show at the South London Gallery in June. Hauser & Wirth will present its first solo exhibition of her work in New York in fall 2022.

“We know ourselves as this fragmented jumble of limbs and this kind of code switching that happens throughout our lives and throughout our days,” Quarles told ARTnews earlier this year of her compositions. “A lot of the work is trying to tap into that experience of the self, and then, for me, it’s about overlapping that with what it is to be in a racialized body as somebody who’s multiracial and who is half Black but is also half white and is legibly seen as white by white people.”

Marc Payot, president of Hauser & Wirth, said in a statement, “Christina Quarles is among the most compelling painters of her generation, an assertive and wonderfully inventive artist. We are honored to begin our collaboration with her.”

Quarles was the inaugural recipient of the Pérez Art Museum Miami Prize in 2019, and she has previously exhibited work at Whitechapel Gallery in London, the New Museum in New York, the Studio Museum in Harlem, the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, and other institutions.