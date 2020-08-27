A Campaign to Save Corita Kent’s Former Studio from Demolition and More: Morning Links from August 27, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

Nun-turned-artist Corita Kent’s former studio in Los Angeles, which is currently a dry cleaner, is set to be demolished and turned into a parking lot. A campaign is underway to save the building and to designate it a historical landmark. [The Art Newspaper]

A union has filed an unfair labor practice complaint against the American Museum of Natural History, over its use of an app that requires employees to record possible coronavirus symptoms, but which is not collecting data so that it is HIPPA protected. [The New York Times]

Galleries that had planned to participate in the now-canceled Dallas Art Fair are demanding that the fair “refund a substantial portion of our fees” and have threatened to not participate in future editions of the event. [ARTnews]

Art & Artists

Roberta Smith calls a soon-to-open exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art focusing on turn-of-the-century Parisian curator, collector, critic, and gallerist Félix Fénéon “bountiful,” adding, “Its deftly laid-out mix of art, artifacts, publications and archival material retraces Fénéon’s life and times.” [The New York Times]

Rashid Johnson sits down with Ben Luke for the final episode of A brush with… and talks about Richard Tuttle, Afrofuturism, his use of the color red, and how his sobriety impacted his making of the “Broken Men” series. [The Art Newspaper]

Osman Can Yerebakan talks to three recent MFA graduates about getting their first solo shows at commercial galleries during a pandemic. [The Observer]

Artnet News checks in with collector Bernard Lumpkin on the occasion of the publication of a book on his collection, titled Young, Gifted, and Black and edited by Antwaun Sargent. [Artnet News]

Opinions

Holger A. Klein, a professor of medieval art history and director of Columbia’s Center for Turkish Studies, details “why we should be concerned about President Erdogan turning museums into mosques.” [The Art Newspaper]

Betsy Bradley, the director of the Mississippi Museum of Art, asks, “What if Art Museums Can’t Measure Up to the Present Moment?” [Hyperallergic]