Coronavirus’s Impact on the Art World, Georgia O’Keeffe’s Recipes, and More: Morning Links from March 9, 2020

Coronavirus

Here’s a continually updated guide to the international art institutions and events that have been impacted by the Coronavirus outbreak. [ARTnews]

An exhibition on the Spanish flu at the Mütter Museum in Philadelphia demonstrates that the 20th-century outbreak was “as frightening as the COVID-19 coronavirus is today,” according to the Times. [The New York Times]

News

The Zambian government is calling on London’s Natural History Museum to return the Rhodesian Man, a 250,000-year-old fossilized skull. [The Art Newspaper]

The Children’s Museum of Manhattan’s plan to move to a historic church on the city’s Upper West Side is facing pushback from community members. [Hyperallergic]

Exhibitions

Works on view in the exhibition “Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists” at the Smithsonian Institution’s Renwick Gallery in Washington, D.C. “speak to that strength and resilience that we’ve had for thousands of years right up until today—and thousands of years into future,” according to participating artist Kelly Church. [NPR]

The Times interviews Iranian artists—including Shirazeh Houshiary and Amir H. Fallah—who have exhibitions in the United States this year. [The New York Times]

Lives

Alan Turner, who created madcap paintings and drawings and trained with David Hockney at UC Berkeley in the 1960s, has died at 76. [The New York Times]

Here’s the story of how architect Henry Cobb, who died last week at age 93, “gave L.A.’s skyline its distinctive crown” in the form of the U.S. Bank Tower. [Los Angeles Times]

And more

“I liked knowing she cooked as she painted: vigorously, fascinated with the bounty of the earth,” Rachel Syme writes of Georgia O’Keeffe’s recipe file, which is now heading to the Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library at Yale University. [The New Yorker]

Finally, here’s a look at artist David Gentleman’s pictorial memoir My Town: An Artist’s Life in London, which features lively illustrations of sights around the British capital. [Financial Times]