Spanish Arts Groups Ponder Coronavirus Relief Funds, Art Memes in a Time of Crisis, and More: Morning Links from March 25, 2020

Galleries at the Prado in Madrid have been left empty by the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Representatives from Spanish arts groups have met to discuss how they can offer funds to galleries that are suffering during the country’s coronavirus shutdown. [El País]

See a concise guide to places offering coronavirus-related financial aid in the form of loans and grants in countries such as the United States, Italy, and elsewhere. [The Art Newspaper]

According to one study, San Francisco’s arts organizations could stand to lose $73 million while they are closed because of the coronavirus. [San Francisco Chronicle]

Maurice Berger, the art historian and curator known for his clear-eyed writings about racism and the art world, has died at 63 years old of coronavirus-related complications. [ARTnews]

Going Online

More than 4,500 people have signed a petition urging the Royal College of Art, a major art school in London, to postpone all education until it is safe to return to school instead of offering online courses. [The Guardian]

Amid all the fear and anxiety surrounding the coronavirus, some online users have begun posting art memes in the hope of creating laughs. [The Washington Post]

The Critics

Critic Andrew Russeth addresses art in the age of the coronavirus pandemic. “Suddenly, a lot of art looks very different,” he writes. [Artforum]

Adrian Searle selects some of his favorite online galleries, including a Martin Creed performance posted by Hauser & Wirth and presentations by the Prado. [The Guardian]

Market

Art lending has become an attractive way for collectors to obtain enough money to drop a lot of money on expensive artworks in one fell swoop. [Barron’s]