Creative Capital Funds 50 Artist Projects for a Total of $2.5 M., Including Projects by Teresita Fernández, American Artist, Kameelah Janan Rasheed

The New York–based nonprofit Creative Capital has announced the 50 artist projects it will fund as part of its 2022 Creative Capital Awards. Each project will receive varying amounts up to $50,000, with the amount of funds being administered this year totaling $2.5 million.

For the 2022 cycle, Creative Capital increased the number of projects it will fund from 35 to 50, and the organization reported that 90 percent of awardees identify as Asian, Black, Indigenous, or Latinx artists. Selected from more than 4,000 applications received after an open call, the awardees were chosen by a 14-member panel that included curators John Andress, Edgar Miramontes, María Elena Ortiz, and Jasmine Wahi as well as previous awardees Zach Blas, Srikanth Reddy, and Kaneza Schaal.

In a statement, Aliza Shvarts, Creative Capital’s director of artist initiatives, said, “The selected projects critically and creatively address some of the most pressing issues of our moment, as well as painful historical legacies that continue to shape our present—from abortion, to money laundering in the art world, to the mass graves from the convict leasing program, to the lasting imprint colonization has left on the construct of time zones. These artists demonstrate, with urgency and power, the many ways creative practice not only engages the world, but endeavors to shape it.”

Among the most-profile grantees is American Artist for a sculpture-and-video installation titled Shaper of God about the life and work of author Octavia E. Butler and the migration of Black Americans to California. JJJJJerome Ellis won a grant for ANTIPHONARY, described as an “open-ended, ongoing song engaging the forms of book, album, and live performance” that delves into the archives of so-called “runaway slave advertisements.”

MacArthur “Genius” winner Teresita Fernández will collaborate with Bárbaro Martínez-Ruiz and Ada Ferrer on Aponte: An Opera, a musical work and installation about the life of Aponte, a free Black carpenter who lived in 19th-century Havana and created a “Book of Paintings” to organize a rebellion against slavery in Cuba. Kameelah Janan Rasheed received a grant for Black Orbits, a digital archive of Black vernacular photography.

Other notable projects include Maura Brewer’s video essay Private Client Services, about money laundering through art acquisitions, and Viva Ruiz’s Thank God for Abortion Telenovela Pilot, a narrative film that seeks to “disseminate the message that abortion is healthcare.” Graham Haynes has received funds for Requiem for Young Black Men Assassinated by Police, an evening-length performance with a 40-voice chorus and orchestra on police murders of Black men. Christopher K. Morgan will create a dance-theater piece titled N(8)tive Enough drawing on the stories of Hapa-Hawaiian people and the dance form of hula, among other sources.

The full list of 2022 Creative Capital Awardees follows below. Full project descriptions can be accessed here.