Critics Slam Decision to Postpone Philip Guston Show Until 2024, Robert Bechtle Has Died and More: Morning Links from September 25, 2020

News

Artist Robert Bechtle, a giant of the Bay Area scene associated with the Photorealist movement of the 1960s, has died at 88. [ARTnews]

A Philip Guston retrospective has been pushed back to 2024 after organizers raised concerns over images evoking racist violence in certain works. [ARTnews]

Critics and scholars are condemning the decision to postpone the Guston retrospective. [The Art Newspaper]

The Artist Relief fund, which has raised $20 million since April, will continue to distribute unrestricted $5,000 grants to financially vulnerable U.S. artists through the end of 2020. [Artforum]

A US dealer is claiming to be owed millions by insurance brokers for Modigliani paintings that were seized by Italian police as suspected fakes. [The Art Newspaper]

The American Folk Art Museum has acquired one of the most important collections of of self-taught art in private hands. [Artnet News]

Administrative workers at the Brooklyn Academy of Music have ratified their first union contract. [Hyperallergic]

Market

Rebecca Wei opens up about quitting her job at Christie’s Asia: “I just became a super-salesperson. I wasn’t creating anything new any more.” [South China Morning Post]

Despite threats of a second wave of coronavirus in Europe, a former Hauser & Wirth director has launched a gallery in Marais, of Paris’ art hubs. [ARTnews]

Art & Artists

For more than a decade, Creative Growth, a nonprofit gallery and studio, has served artists with disabilities. Now the studio is fighting to survive the pandemic. [The New Yorker]

Los Angeles-based artist Susan Silton is sending President Trump names of Americans who have died from Covid-19. [The Los Angeles Times]

A new exhibition at MoMA PS1 features works created by artists during periods of incarceration and non incarcerated artists concerned with the industrial prison complex. [The New York Times]

View a selection of images from “David Hockney: Drawing from Life”, opening next week at the Morgan Library & Museum. It is the first major exhibition to center Hockney’s portraits on paper. [The Paris Review]