In Shift at Crystal Bridges, Olivia Walton Assumes Leadership Role as Alice Walton Transitions to New Position

After serving as board chair since the opening of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in 2011, Alice Walton will hand over a leadership role to be assumed by Olivia Walton, who joined the museum’s board in 2019. As Crystal Bridges’ new board chairperson, Olivia Walton will also continue her work as chair of the council behind the Momentary—an affiliated organization focused on contemporary art—while Alice Walton moves into a position as a board member for the Crystal Bridges enterprise she first founded as a nonprofit organization in Bentonville, Arkansas, in 2005.

Married to Tom Walton, Alice’s nephew and a grandson of Walmart founder Sam Walton, Olivia said in a statement, “I am a big believer in Alice’s vision to create access for all and to welcome all. I’m excited to continue our work to expand our physical space, expand our definition of art, and ensure that visitors feel a sense of belonging at both Crystal Bridges and the Momentary.”

Alice, who made Bentonville a new destination for art aficionados with her collection and the Crystal Bridges Museum established in part to exhibit it, said, “I’m delighted to have Olivia step into this leadership role. Over the past several years, I’ve founded new organizations focused on the arts as well as health and well-being, and I’d like to focus more fully on my board chair roles at these entities.”

In addition to founding Crystal Bridges, Alice is known for a vast collection that has ranked her on the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list every year since 2005. Beyond the bounds of art, she has also engaged issues related to health and wellness with work by enterprises including her Whole Health Institute and a newly established nonprofit Whole Health School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

For her part, Olivia is also a cofounder of the Heartland Summit, an event geared toward promoting economic growth in the American heartland, as well as the founder and managing partner of Ingeborg Investments, a venture capital portfolio focused on investments in women-led businesses.