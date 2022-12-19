Skip to main content
Follow Us
Newsletters
Est. 1902
Subscribe TO ART IN AMERICA
Subscribe TO ART IN AMERICA

Photography Curator Efrem Zelony-Mindell Charged with Enticement of Minor, Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography

Author profile picture
Exterior view of the federal courthouse in the Southern District of New York for the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell. A jury has begun its deliberations over whether the British socialite is a dangerous predator who recruited teenagers to be sexually abused by financier Jeffrey Epstein, as prosecutors claim. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021. (Photo by Tony Behar/PA Images via Getty Images)
Photography curator Efrem Zelony-Mindell was recently arrested and charged by the US Attorney in the Southern District of New York for possessing and distributing child pornography. Tony Behar/PA Images via Getty Images

Writer, photography curator, and painter Efrem Zelony-Mindell was recently arrested after being charged by the U.S. District Attorney’s office for attempted enticement of a minor, as well as possession and distribution of child pornography.

“Zelony-Mindell allegedly attempted to engage in sexual activity with a nine-year-old boy,” wrote U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in a press statement. “The protection of children from predation remains of critical importance to this Office, and we will continue to use our resources and work with our law enforcement partners to bring offenders to justice.”

Related Articles

HOSTOMEL, UKRAINE - NOVEMBER 12: Street art of a person in a dressing gown holding a fire extinguisher and wearing a gas mask is painted on a wall of a destroyed building in Hostomel near Antonov Airport on November 12, 2022 in Kyiv Region, Ukraine. On November 11 2022, the artist Banksy announced that he had made similar art work in Borodyanka, also in Kyiv region. Civilian houses and buildings were badly damaged during the fierce fighting as the Antonov Airpot was temporarily captured by Russian forces at the start of Russias full scale invasion of Ukraine. Electricity and heating outages across Ukraine caused by missile and drone strikes to energy infrastructure have added urgency to preparations for winter. (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)

Eight People Arrested for Allegedly Attempting to Steal Banksy Mural in Ukraine

Ei Arakawa's Skulptur Projekte Münster Piece, Partially Stolen, Is Fully Back in Action

The FBI alleges that, starting in April of this year, Zelony-Mindell had a series of conversations with two undercover FBI agents on the encrypted messaging platform Telegram, where Zelony-Mindell stated their desire to have anal sex with a nine-year-old child. The FBI alleges that in subsequent conversations on the encrypted messaging service, by text, and over the phone, Zelony-Mindell sent a shirtless photo of themselves and “agreed to have sex with the drugged child.”       

After arrangements were made to meet in lower Manhattan at a coffee shop between Greenwich Street and Hudson Street on December 16 before going to the apartment where the child was located, Zelony-Mindell met a third undercover FBI agent and was arrested.

According to court documents filed with the Southern District of New York, Zelony-Mindell waived their Miranda rights, agreed to talk to law enforcement, and admitted during an interview to
possessing and distributing child pornography.

Zelony-Mindell did not respond to requests for comment.

A 2011 graduate of the School of Visual Arts in photography and painting, Zelony-Mindell’s curation work included “Familiar Strange,” an exhibition of new works by the MFA 2017 graduates from the International Center of Photography-Bard College; the photobooks and exhibits Witness, Primal Sight, newflesh: representing queerness beyond the body; the exhibition “Re: Art Show 21: This is Not Here” at the Pfizer Pharmaceutical Building in 2018; and the seventh issue of the photography quarterly There, There. They also served on the jury of the $10,000 signature prize for emerging or under-recognized LGBTQ+ photographers from the New York–based arts nonprofit Queer|Art and the Robert Giard Foundation.

Zelony-Mindell also wrote about art and photography for publications like HuffPost, DEAR DAVE, VICE, MOSSLESS, Posture magazine, aCurator, and L’Oeil de la Photographie; and was an MFA candidate at the University of Arkansas, set to graduate in 2025.

The charges against Zelony-Mindell carry maximum sentences of life in prison for enticement of a child to engage in illegal sexual activity and 20 years in prison each for distribution and possession of child pornography.

Newswire

Icon Link Plus Icon

ARTnews is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Art Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad