Dallas Art Fair Scales Up for 2022 After Slimmed-Down Edition

After hosting a slimmed-down edition last year, the Dallas Art Fair is set to return with a full-scale event this spring that will bring together 85 galleries. Scheduled for April 21–24, the Texan art fair is not quite the same size as it was in 2019, when it hosted 100 exhibitors, but the number is higher than the 60 galleries hosted in 2021.

Now in its 14th edition, the Dallas Art Fair has earned a reputation for the international crowd of galleries it tends to attract. With galleries hailing from New York to Singapore, the 2022 fair looks to continue to that trend. Among those participating this year are Various Small Fires, a closely watched gallery founded in Los Angeles that recently expanded to Dallas; Perrotin, which is among the most blue-chip exhibitors at the fair; and Night Gallery, which just expanded its presence in Los Angeles.

In a statement, Kelly Cornell, the Dallas Art Fair’s director, said, “We are ready to be back in full swing this April and stage the full-size, high quality fair collectors and galleries expect from us.”

The exhibitor list follows below.

12.26 (Dallas)

Albertz Benda (New York)

Alexandre Gallery (New York)

Anat Ebgi (Los Angeles)

BASTIAN (London, Berlin)

Beatriz Esguerra Art (Bogotá, Miami)

Berry Campbell (New York)

Bienvenu Steinberg and Partner (New York)

Bill Arning Exhibitions (Houston)

BROADWAY (New York)

Cassina Projects (Milan)

Conduit Gallery (Dallas)

Cris Worley Fine Arts (Dallas)

Cristina Grajales Gallery (New York)

David B. Smith Gallery (Denver)

Derek Eller Gallery (New York)

Drexel Galería (San Pedro Garza García)

Eduardo Secci (Milano, Florence)

Erin Cluley Gallery (Dallas)

Galeríe Droste (Düsseldorf, Paris)

Galeríe Frank Elbaz (Paris)

Galleri Urbane (Dallas)

Galeríe Blouin Division (Montréal)

Galería CURRO (Guadalajara)

Green Art Gallery (Dubai)

Hales (London, New York)

Half Gallery (New York)

Halsey McKay Gallery (New York)

Hesse Flatow (New York)

Hollis Taggart (New York)

Inman Gallery (Houston)

Jack Barrett Gallery (New York)

James Barron Art (Connecticut)

JDJ (New York)

Josh Lilley (London)

Karma (New York)

Kasmin (New York)

Keijsers Koning (Dallas)

Kerlin Gallery (Dublin)

Louis Stern Fine Arts (Los Angeles)

Luce Gallery (Turin)

Luis De Jesus (Los Angeles)

MAGNIN-A (Paris)

MARCH (New York)

Marlborough (New York, London, Madrid, Barcelona)

Martha’s Contemporary (Austin)

Massimo Carassi (Milan)

McClain Gallery (Houston)

Meliksetian | Briggs (Los Angeles)

Miles McEnery Gallery (New York)

Mimmo Scognamiglio Artecontemporanea (Milan)

Morgan Lehman Gallery (New York)

Moskowitz Bayse (Los Angeles)

Mother Gallery (Beacon, NY)

Mucciaccia Gallery (New York, London, Singapore, Rome, Cortina)

Night Gallery (Los Angeles)

Nino Mier Gallery (Los Angeles, Marfa, Brussels)

Ochi Projects (Los Angeles)

Over The Influence (Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Bangkok)

Patel Brown (Toronto)

Perrotin (New York, Paris, Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai)

Peter Augustus (Dallas)

Proyecto H (Mexico City, Madrid)

RONCHINI (London)

Saenger Galería (Mexico City)

Sapar Contemporary (New York)

SARAHCROWN (New York)

Schacky Art & Advisory (Düsseldorf)

Scott Miller Projects (Alabama)

Sicardi Ayers Bacino (Houston)

SOCO Gallery (North Carolina)

Sputnik Modern (Dallas)

Sundaram Tagore Gallery (New York, Singapore)

Susan Inglett Gallery (New York)

Taubert Contemporary (Berlin)

The Valley (New Mexico)

Thierry Goldberg (New York)

Tif Sigfrids (Georgia)

Turner Carroll Gallery (Santa Fe)

Ulterior Gallery (New York)

Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden (Dallas)

Van Doren Waxter (New York)

Various Small Fires (Los Angeles, Dallas, Seoul)

Voloshyn Gallery (Kyiv)

William Campbell Gallery (Fort Worth)